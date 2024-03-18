“Day Late And a Dollar Short”: Fans Find Cowboys Clearing Just $4 Million in Cap Space 1 Week After Free Agency Amusing and Confusing

Jerry Jones talked a big game and failed to deliver. The Cowboys owner talked about going all in during this off-season after a disappointing end to the last season. However, the Cowboys front office failed to make a splash, signing only one player in free agency, 32-year old inside linebacker Eric Kendricks. The lack of activity left fans frustrated and wondering whether they are heading for another mediocre season.

Advertisement

Their inability to sign free agents stemmed from their lack of funds as the Cowboys had merely $2.8 million in cap space as per Spotrac. After everything was done and dusted, the Cowboys decided to restructure Dak Prescott’s contract. As per Field Yates, they have converted his $5 million roster bonus into the signing bonus. The move created $4 million in cap space by adding two void years to his existing contract and reducing the salary number to $55.4 million.

Advertisement

Fans hilariously mocked the Cowboys for the move, saying that this meaningless gesture couldn’t have come at a better time. Many asserted that they found the space in the cap too late when everything was picked off from the market. Others mockingly said that Dallas finally has enough space to at least sign the upcoming draft class. Many were just surprised to see how much Dak was getting paid and mocked him for taking the money but never showing up during the playoffs. Fans said,

Another chimed in and wrote,

Advertisement

A fan quipped,

Someone joined in and said,

A user commented,

Others stated,

The Cowboys needed to clear $8,141,778 more to sign the upcoming draft class, and restructuring takes them closer to that number. However, they will have their eye on Dak Prescott’s contract extension as he is set to become a free agent in 2025.

The Cowboys Cornered into Giving Dak Prescott Another Contract Extension

Dallas may have structured Prescott’s contract by adding another two void years but that isn’t holding them back from negotiating a contract extension with him as he enters the final year of his contract. As per Spotrac, Dallas’s shot-caller signed a 4-year $160 million contract in 2021, which included a signing bonus of $66,000,000 and an average salary of $40 million. In 2024, he will earn $34,000,000. His contract will cost them $55.4 million this year.

Given the nature of the QB market with all QBs making over $50 million, it won’t come as a big surprise if his contract is somewhat in this region. As per Spotrac, Dak currently has a market valuation of $50.8 million but given his MVP-caliber performances last season, Jerry Jones might have to pay nearly $ 60 million if he wants to prevent his star QB from entering free agency in 2025.

However, Prescott isn’t the only star who is eyeing a lucrative contract with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Zack Martin, and Demarcus Lawrence all set to become a free agent next year. Lamb had a career season in 2023-24 season as he recorded 1749 yards on 135 receptions and found the end zone 12 times. The Cowboys exercised the 5th-year option for $17.9 million and given how the top receivers are earning between $25 million-$30 million, Lamb could be getting a similar contract given his age and numbers last season. This will be an interesting season for America’s team as they try to make their mark in playoffs.