Stephen A. Smith Reveals the Real Reason Behind Robert Griffin III’s Firing by ESPN

As the world of sports continues to contend with the fact that it is becoming increasingly political, many are beginning to wish for a return to the days when sports networks featured highlight plays and panelist debates. Among those hoping for a return to a less-divisive product is former Washington signal-caller, Robert Griffin III.

Not far removed from his firing at ESPN, and currently in the midst of the Jackie Robinson debate that has overwhelmed sports media, Griffin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post what has since become a viral tweet, simply noting “Sports shows on TV should be about sports, not politics.”

While fans and pundits alike have drawn different interpretations of the tweet, one analyst in particular, Stephen A. Smith, found himself ready to discuss what he believed to be the true underlying issue. During the latest broadcast of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Griffin’s former coworker informed his viewers that he believed the retired QB was “tap dancing” around the topic at hand.

In claiming that Griffin is still “bitter” about his removal from ESPN, the ever-controversial Smith called him out directly. Imploring the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year to be more direct in airing his grievances, Smith shared

“The people at ESPN didn’t like you, bro. They didn’t like you. You know the names. I said names as plural and do you know why I can say that to you RGIII? Because I’m not one of those people. I actually loved you on First Take… The bosses will tell you that I wanted them to keep you. But, just because I’m the executive producer… It doesn’t mean that I get to keep you on the show.”

In reality, Griffin’s removal from the network had little to do with politics or personal differences, but rather the cost-cutting measures of ESPN. In awarding the likes of Smith and other analysts with massive contracts, the network was forced to let others go, with Griffin being one of them.

Nevertheless, the one-off pro bowler is likely to continue commenting on the matter in the coming days.

Regardless of what has been said on social media since the initial announcement of Griffin’s firing in the fall of 2024, the player-turned-analyst was nothing but a class act in the immediate days following his release.

Maintaining that he had an “attitude of gratitude,” the second-overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft thanked ESPN for giving him his first opportunity following his retirement in 2020.

“To go to ESPN, have an opportunity to be on iconic shows, having the opportunity to be on Monday Night Countdown with iconic crews with Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, and Adam Schefter, and then be a part of the revamping of the show with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears is something that I’ll never take for granted.”

Having described the experience as a “banner moment” for his career, the former Heisman trophy winner is still in search of his next network deal. Griffin currently provides independent NFL coverage through his various social media accounts while hosting his podcast, Outta Pocket with RGIII.