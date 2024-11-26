mobile app bar

What Does Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend Jaime Taylor Do For a Living? Do The Couple Have a Daughter Named Milan?

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Lamar Jackson

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

When it comes to relationships, Lamar Jackson has always wanted to keep things private. As a result, there is little information on social media about his girlfriend, Jaime Taylor. However, it is clear that Jaime is carving out a successful career in both fashion and cinematography.

She has already collaborated with Vogue, Vanity Fair, and GQ to establish her strong presence. Additionally, as a cinematographer, Jaime has worked with several established names, including Steven Klein and Annie Leibovitz.

The couple officially started dating around 2019, and Jaime’s interview with the Ravens, where she revealed, “Lamar taught me how to handle criticism,” went viral. Additionally, in 2022, Lamar deleted a tweet he wrote in response to a fan, following advice from his girlfriend to avoid controversies. These two incidents highlight how the couple continues to care for one another.

In 2022, Lamar Jackson revealed that the couple has a child named Milan. Meanwhile, the couple has not gotten married and continues to take care of their daughter, Milan, by ensuring more privacy.

Who is Lamar Jackson’s daughter Milan?

In 2022, Lamar posted a picture of his daughter to celebrate her first birthday. She is 3 years old now. Notably, neither Milan nor Jaime has attended Lamar’s NFL games, but they continue to provide him with stable support from home.

Perhaps an Instagram story shared by Lamar Jackson in 2022 perfectly reflects his desire to protect his family from the limelight:

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too,” he shared.

With Lamar protective of his family, it’s almost certain that his girlfriend Jaime and daughter Milan won’t attend the Chargers-Ravens matchup at SoFi Stadium. However, they will continue to be his major pillar of strength.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

