Aaron Rodgers compares himself to golf legend Tiger Woods after demanding $800 million to join LIV Golf

Aaron Rodgers like many other golfing stars in the world are considering switching to LIV Golf, and he’s looking for $800 million like Tiger Woods was offered.

LIV Golf has recently emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, and reportedly the fight between the two has grown immensely with larger and larger amounts of money on the table.

LIV Golf is a golf tour that’s being financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. It’s already poached several big names in the golfing industry. Champion Brooks Koepka left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, along with decorated players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

The golfing world has been torn apart by these two competing leagues with players having to choose sides. LIV Golf’s money makes it an appealing destination to many athletes, and so the conflict has become tense.

Tiger Woods turned down an offer between $700M-$800M to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed in an interview that aired Monday night. https://t.co/ph4Xv4gBiy — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2022

Aaron Rodgers wants an offer from LIV Golf in the range of $800 million

Aaron Rodgers is a golfing fan. When’s not on the football field, you can find him practicing his golfing shots and competing in various matches and competitions over the offseason.

Earlier this year, Rodgers teamed up with Tom Brady to beat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the annual version of Capital One’s Match. He also competed in the ACC championship alongside other big names like Stephen Curry.

Rodgers recently opened up about his plans after retiring from football, and they could include golfing. He even mentioned LIV Gofl as a possibility.

“Probably around Tigers number, 800 million,” Rodgers said. “So there is a chance. Everybody’s got a price. Yeah. We’ve all got a price.”

You can listen to his appearance on the Podcast, Pardon My Take, here.

What is LIV Golf?

As mentioned earlier, LIV Golf is a golfing league established to compete with the PGA. The PGA has not allowed players to compete in both leagues and people who have joined LIV Golf have received fines and are barred from future PGA events.

LIV Golf’s money gives it immense power over the PGA. The league has $620 billion in assets, paying players enormously high sums. For example, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson received signing bonuses of $100 million. Woods was offered $800 million to join as seen earlier.

They league tried to make a run at Charles Barkley too, trying to poach the Inside the NBA host away from his role on TNT. With their assets, people have also talked about how they could one day make a run for the NFL too.

The NFL rookie wage scale currently restricts the maximum amount of money new players in the league can make. LIV Golf could do away with that concept altogether. That would tackle the problem of bringing in problems

The NFL also doesn’t broadcast games from Tuesday to Saturday (on most weeks). Antitrust laws prevent the NFL from broadcasting games on Friday and Saturday.

Therefore, LIV Golf could bait the NFL to commit antitrust violations by broadcasting games on these days, pushing the NFL to match them. For now, LIV Golf is just a competitor to the PGA Tour, but with the way they stormed onto the field, the NFL could be in their sights in the future.

