“Stop Embarrassing Yourself”: ‘Athlete’ Skip Bayless Gets Brutally Roasted by Cam’ron, Mase & OJ Simpson

In a recent episode of “It Is What It Is,” Cam’ron and Mase took shots at Skip Bayless after he boasted about his basketball achievements, claiming eighth-grade Athlete of the Year and MVP at basketball camp. Cam’ron and Mase weren’t impressed by Skip’s supposed achievements.

Skip Bayless is known for his outspoken nature, however, this time around, he was on the receiving end of criticism. Cam’ron and Mase playfully ridiculed Skip Bayless for his basketball claims.

Mase humorously suggested that Bayless reaches so much he must be fouled out, while Cam highlighted the humor in Skip playing junior varsity as a junior, a scenario deemed amusingly illegal. The banter continued, showcasing a humorous take on Bayless’ athletic boasts.

“Stop embarrassing yourself. You were probably playing with no Black people in Oklahoma, it was probably segregated. You played in black and white.”

The mockery extended further when O.J. Simpson joined, adding humor by questioning the authenticity of Bayless’ basketball achievements, stating, “Girls was playing in the eighth grade, I ain’t buying that.”

Cam’ron Accuses Skip Bayless of Using Black Guests for “Cool Points”

Speaking on the same issue on his show, Cam’ron decided to take the stage and call out Skip Bayless for an issue he feels is concerning. Cam’ron warned Black individuals appearing on Skip Bayless’ show, Undisputed. He accused Bayless of exploiting people of color for “cool points” on his sports program.

Cam’ron, alongside special guest O.J. Simpson, criticized Bayless for boasting about his past sports achievements, suggesting he may have played in racially segregated times. Cam’ron advised fellow guests not to fall for Bayless’ alleged exploitation, emphasizing their inherent coolness. Cam’ron called out Skip Bayless, saying,

“The name of their show, you ever see how it comes on, like the logo? It’s gold chains. Skip, get the fuck out of here with them gold chains bro. Yo stop man. You gotta stop bro. Yo Bubba Dub, Yella Beezy – like I said, I already know Wayne ain’t playing no games — stay the fuck away if y’all don’t get paid.”

Cam’ron delivered a straightforward message in his rant against Skip Bayless. The ‘Killa Cam’ rapper cautioned individuals with a significant social media presence against appearing on Bayless’ show for free, emphasizing that Bayless is profiting while others may not be.

He further criticized the logo of Bayless’ show, highlighting gold chains and suggesting it’s an attempt at projecting coolness. He advised fellow influencers like Lil Wayne, Bubba Dub, and Yella Beezy to stay away if they’re not getting paid.