Dolphins Fans Left Flabbergasted After Watching Tua Tagovailoa Rock the Afro at His 26th Birthday Party

Tua Tagovailoa, one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, is known for keeping things interesting even during the offseasons. This year was no exception, as the former Crimson Tide star was spotted celebrating his 26th birthday in style. Just last year, Tua sent fans into a frenzy after revealing that he has been learning Jiu Jitsu to combat his injuries in a unique way, and now, he once again caught their attention by switching up his hairstyle. Previously seen sporting cornrows, the Dolphins shot-caller changed it up to an afro.

During his special day, the Dolphins QB was captured wearing a classic white shirt as he appeared to hum a song with a guitar to complement. His afro look suited well with his signature circle stub, giving off a retro vibe. Moreover, the combination of his funky hairstyle and musical performance added spice to the festivities with his laid-back attitude.

Tua Tagovailoa’s afro hairstyle left the Fins Nation flabbergasted, stirring social media with his birthday bash pictures. Some praised his bold style choice, while others couldn’t help but use their humor to express surprise at the sudden transformation. “Check out the chest. I see tribal,” quipped a fan.

Another chimed in and said, “He beats to the tune of a different drum, and that’s ok”.

This fan felt that the NFL star somewhat resembled American singer Stevie B, saying, “Tua is looking like prime “Spring Love” Stevie B”.

However, not everyone was impressed by the loom, as one user went on to ask, “What the hell is that look? ”.

A voice compared him to The Weeknd, commenting, “Looks like the Weeknd”.

Tua Tagovailoa had a standout performance last year, even dominating the MVP conversation for a while. He concluded the season with a 69.3% completion rate, 4,624 passing yards (league’s best), and 29 touchdown passes. He also earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season.

All That’s Happening in the Personal and Professional Life of Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa’s life has been filled with a whirlwind of events as he turns 26, both on and off the field. Recently, his mom took to social media to wish him a happy birthday, coupled with a wholesome picture alongside her son and her husband. The family picture was accompanied by a “Happy Birthday son. We love you forever” caption. However, one fan tried to turn the day bitter, taking a jab at the NFL star — calling him “the worst QB I’ve seen in my life.”

However, Tua’s mother, Diane Tagovailoa, wasn’t about to let the criticism slide. With a touch of sarcasm, she fired back, “Your mom must be proud,” sparking all sorts of reactions among fans.

It’s also worth mentioning that Tua Tagovailoa is facing significant developments in his professional career. Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti recently projected that Tagovailoa could ink a massive contract extension with the Dolphins — which is projected to be worth $220 million over four years, with $105 million guaranteed at signing. After getting drafted, Tua signed a 4-year deal worth $30,275,438 and a hefty signing bonus of $19,578,500, as per Spotrac.