Klay Thompson Narrates How ‘Lucky’ Patrick Mahomes Utilized a Young Kid as Backboard to Defeat Him at ‘The Match’; “Golf-God Sh*t”

This year, in a showdown of sports titans at ‘The Match: Champions for Charity,’ NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his partner Travis Kelce managed to outshine the NBA duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. However, Klay recently shared a surprising incident from the match that made him realize how “lucky” Mahomes was during the game.

During a podcast appearance on ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Thompson recounted the moment when Mahomes, accidentally, used a young kid as a kind of “backboard” to his advantage. Apparently, Klay believes that this led to an unexpected outcome. While Klay Thompson took the loss in stride, admitting that he felt he didn’t perform at his best, he also believed that Stephen Curry dragged the duo back into the game to some extent. Despite being an event for charity, the competitive fire of these sporting icons burned bright on the golf course a few weeks back.

When Mahomes Accidentally Hit a Kid: Klay Thompson Shares an Interesting Story from ‘The Match’

Klay Thompson didn’t hold back in sharing the intense experience of ‘The Match: Champions for Charity’ golf tournament, where he teamed up with his fellow NBA superstar Stephen Curry to face off against the dynamic NFL duo of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Klay talked passionately about a particular moment when Mahomes’ long shot hit a kid and bounced off of him toward the hole.

“Pat on a par three, he hit this young kid and he used him as a backboard. It bounced on the green. I was like what kind of golf-god s*** is this?” said Thompson.

Another hilarious moment also occurred when the NFL MVP was about to hit his tee and saw a huge crowd on both sides of the green. After this, an amused and microphoned Patrick Mahomes was seen clearing the crowd owing to a lack of golfing skills.

“All y’all on the right, you need to back up bro,” warned Mahomes. “You need to back up. We’re not pros. We are not pros. I’m just telling y’all dog.”

Despite being seen as overwhelming favorites by Thompson’s friends, the ‘Splash Brothers’ only managed to win a single hole during the game. Although, off to a good start, the ‘Splash Brothers’ couldn’t hold themselves against the NFL duo. Ultimately, Kelce and Mahomes managed to catch up and win the match.

Pressure and Nerves: Klay Thompson Shares His Experience from ‘The Match’

Klay Thompson, during a recent appearance on the ‘Podcast P with Paul George’, didn’t shy away from expressing how much the loss at ‘The Match’ weighed on him. “Bro, I took it so serious that is why it hurt so bad but you can’t account for the nerves and the crowd. I let a lot of people down, Paul,” stated Thompson.

The pressure was intense, and Klay felt he let down not just himself but also his friends and, most importantly, his teammate, Stephen Curry. “All my friends were like- because they bet. They like to sports gamble and all that. They’re like ‘you and Steph are overwhelming favorites’ like ‘Imma put my money on y’all’. I’m like ‘alright, so you putting money on Steph, don’t put your money on me. Put it on Steph,” said Klay.

Klay Thompson was critical about his game also. Describing his shortcoming, he said, “My short game was s*** that day. I couldn’t hit a putt. The chipping in golf is where is hard bro. That like 100-yard shot and in and even by the green, that is what Kelce and Mahomes was doing so well. But that ‘Match’ stuff was intense. I haven’t been that nervous for a sporting event since Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals.”

Judging by the responses that Thompson gave on the podcast, it’s evident that Klay’s competitive nature and desire to perform at his best were at the forefront, making this loss a tough pill to swallow.