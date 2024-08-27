"Stop This, Brock Purdy Was Not Sensational...": Shannon Sharpe Really Didn't Like Dan Orlovsky's Elite QB List

NFL quarterback rankings always spark heated debates, and Dan Orlovsky’s list on ESPN’s “First Take” is no exception. The former NFL QB raised eyebrows by naming nine signal-callers as elite: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, and CJ Stroud.

Advertisement

Shannon Sharpe, however, wasn’t buying it. He took issue with Orlovsky’s generous criteria, particularly regarding Brock Purdy’s inclusion. “Dan, stop this,” Sharpe interjected. “Brock Purdy was not sensational in the Super Bowl. He played okay.”

Sharpe then laid down the self-understood law, asserting that the NFL has never had nine elite quarterbacks in a single season. He narrowed the field considerably, saying, “Listen, at some point in time, you can still remain friends with these guys and still tell the truth. I got four, I got Mahomes, Lamar, Burrow, and Josh Allen.”

Once a lock for such lists, Rodgers’ inclusion into Sharpe’s ranking now comes with a caveat. “Aaron Rodgers was, but I’m going to see… him get back to the level,” Sharpe added.

Sharpe pointed out a key distinction while acknowledging Orlovsky’s rationale for his other picks. In his view, true elite quarterbacks can secure victories regardless of circumstances. They’re the ones who can outgun anyone on any given Sunday.

Sharpe’s stance on Rodgers highlights the importance of sustained excellence. Despite an impressive 18-year resume, Rodgers needs to prove he still belongs in the top tier. This perspective echoes Stephen A. Smith’s earlier points about longevity in the face of one-season wonders.

Stephen A. pushes back on Orlovsky’s elite QB list: ‘Longevity matters’

Stephen A. wasn’t about to let Orlovsky’s expansive list of elite quarterbacks go unchallenged. With his characteristic blend of respect and critique, Smith kicked off his rebuttal by voicing his affection for Orlovsky while expressing disbelief at some of his takes.

And when Smith began to dissect Orlovsky’s quarterback-friendly approach, Dan jumped in, curious about which players Smith would exclude. Without missing a beat, Smith laid out his own, more exclusive list: Mahomes, Jackson, Allen, Burrow, and Rodgers.

Smith then turned his attention to those he felt didn’t make the cut. He singled out Matthew Stafford, pointing to his years in Detroit where, despite talent, he struggled to elevate the team. But it was Smith’s take on the newer faces that really hammered home his point.

“Brock Purdy? You just got onto the scene and I need longevity,” Smith said. “CJ Stroud is a stud but I need longevity. I need to see you do it again. I need to see you do it, no one-hit-wonders over here.”

Smith was quick to clarify that he wasn’t dismissing the talent of players like Stroud, Justin Herbert, Stafford, and Purdy. Rather, he pinpointed that while they’ve shown flashes of elite potential; they haven’t sustained that level of play long enough to join the ranks of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.