Justin Herbert’s $73.6M Earnings Help Him Overtake Josh Allen in Forbes’ Prestigious List

Justin Herbert may not have a playoff win to his name, but he’s still accumulated a net worth of $40 million thanks to the massive earnings he’s racked up since entering the NFL. The Chargers wasted no time locking him down, handing him a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension before he even started his fourth season.

The Oregon alum has done so well that he’s not only among the highest-paid players in the NFL but also one of the top-earning athletes in the world for 2025, a surprise given the global competition.

At the very top of the list is soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who pulled in $275 million this year, as per Forbes. As for the NFL’s top earner, that title belongs to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Thanks to his four-year, $240 million deal, Prescott made $137 million: $127 million on the field and $10 million off—placing him fourth among all athletes worldwide.

Herbert ranks as the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL, behind Prescott ($137 million), Deshaun Watson ($91.8 million), Patrick Mahomes ($86.8 million), Jordan Love ($83 million), Jared Goff ($80.8 million), and Trevor Lawrence ($80.5 million).

The Chargers’ star brought in $73.6 million—$63.6 million from football and $10 million from endorsements, landing him 26th on the global list. That was enough to out-earn reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who made $66.1 million over the same period, ranking 32nd worldwide and eighth in the NFL.

Career-wise, Herbert has earned $96.19 million so far, while Allen sits at $174.6 million. Allen’s net worth also dwarfs Herbert’s $70 million to $40 million, and with a fresh $330 million contract extension, the Bills QB is projected to out-earn the Oregon product in 2026.

Now it’s time for both quarterbacks to prove they’re worth their astronomical salaries. Justin Herbert needs to play at an MVP-caliber level and lead the Chargers beyond the wild-card round. As for Allen, the expectation is clear: win the AFC Championship, reach his first Super Bowl, and maybe even bring home the Lombardi.