How Did Clyde Edwards-Helaire End Up With Severe PTSD?

Hours after the KC Chiefs announced placing Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the NFI list due to his severe battle with PTSD, netizens have been intrigued to know more about the traumatic incident in the RB’s life that led to this. So here’s all you know about Edwards-Helaire’s years-long battle with the disorder and the root cause behind it.

On December 22, 2018, Edwards-Helaire and his best friend from LSU were involved in a “self-defense” situation where they had to defend themselves from a third person [in their pickup truck] who allegedly pulled a gun and demanded valuables from the players. One thing led to another and one of the players shot the passenger of the pickup truck.

For the running back, witnessing the shooting up close was extremely traumatic and became the root cause of his PTSD. “My best friend and I got into a self-defence situation. I’d say that’s where the majority of things stem from,” Clyde told reporters after their team practice at Missouri Western.

Witnessing gun violence up close is traumatic for even the toughest of men. Edwards-Helaire was just 19 years old during the incident. However, the RB maintains that not “everything stems from the shooting.”

The Chiefs player backed this statement by revealing that he has lost a few of his best friends to gun violence, so the act and its consequences are not unfamiliar to him. However, witnessing it up close, going through the subsequent legal process, and not seeking help in a timely manner are factors contributing to his current struggles, according to the RB.

The 25-year-old told reporters that for a long time, he tried blocking the memories and convinced himself that he would “get over it”. Unfortunately, he learned the hard way that this is an unhealthy way to process emotions, and seeking help should have been the first step.

That said, the former first-round pick also revealed that his condition has gradually improved since the incident in December ‘18 and his current state is the “most level-headed” he has ever been.

Although he still endures some excruciating physical and emotional episodes, things have improved significantly thanks to a strong support system around him, including his parents, friends, teammates, and the KC Chiefs management.

Chiefs will continue paying Edwards-Helaire his salary despite being placed on the NFI list

Under normal circumstances, teams follow the NFL regulations by not paying players placed on the NFI list. But the Chiefs announced yesterday that they will be circumventing this rule by continuing to pay the RB his wages during his four-game break.

The announcement by the defending Super Bowl champions was met with good faith by netizens, especially by Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones, who let his team know that this was a “Classy Move.”

While a few cynics called it a PR move, it should be noted that the Chiefs players have been looking after the RB like a younger brother even before this announcement. According to Edwards-Helaire’s recent admission, teammates like Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney [former Chiefs player] always checked in on him whenever they didn’t see a smile on his face.

Considering the evidence, the KC Chiefs management and players should be lauded for taking good care of one of their own. Things could have easily gone wrong if the Chiefs players had epitomized the stereotype of locker room alphas.

It’s this kind of progressive thinking and mental health awareness from Travis Kelce & Co. that once again proves why the Chiefs are one of the most likable teams in the NFL.