“He’ll Surpass That With Endorsements”: Shedeur Sanders’ $4.6M Rookie Deal Being $1.9M Less Than His NIL Valuation Divides NFL Fans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) hands the ball off to Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Credit-Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders had already been rocking Browns gear and training with the team in the NFL rookie minicamp. But now, it’s official: the Colorado alum has signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns. As expected, the former Buffaloes quarterback inked a four-year, $4.6 million deal, which includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

Advertisement

While solid for a fifth-round pick, the contract falls far short of the kind of money Sanders might have seen had he been drafted in the first round—missing out on tens of millions in the process. Still, this deal is just the beginning of his NFL journey.

What makes Shedeur’s situation unique is that he was already used to big money long before reaching the league. Thanks to his massive NIL presence in college, Sanders had one of the highest valuations among all athletes, peaking at $6.5 million. His endorsement portfolio included major brands like Nike, Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Google, and the 5430 Alliance. His rookie contract is nearly $2 million less than what he made in college through NIL deals alone.

Fans had mixed reactions to the terms of his rookie contract. Some were surprised he signed a deal that pays less than his college earnings. However, others quickly pointed out that NIL valuations and NFL rookie contracts are completely different—one is based on marketability and brand partnerships, while the other is a standardized salary based on draft position.

He’ll surpass that with endorsements — Horror Hooligan (@KayGee19) May 19, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

These are two totally different things. One is a salary the other is marketing deals. — Michael Kelly (@Michael89559649) May 19, 2025

Some questioned how college athletes can earn that kind of money without being professionals, while others argued that money is the last thing on Shedeur’s mind. With his confidence, brand power, and a promising NFL career ahead, financial stress seems like the least of his worries.

Crazy what these college kids are getting paid — VegasCheesehead (@Shady_Justin) May 19, 2025

Others stated,

Don’t think money is something he stressing lol — OBE TRACKSZ (@OBTracksz) May 19, 2025

In comparison, the Browns’ other rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel—drafted in the second round—has yet to sign his rookie contract. When he does, many expect him to land a slightly more lucrative deal than Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel will likely receive a four-year, $6.22 million contract.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart, who many projected as a second-round talent, went 25th overall. The Giants traded up to draft him. He has already signed his rookie deal. Had the Giants selected Shedeur instead of the Ole Miss product, Sanders would’ve been in line for a four-year, $16.9 million contract—the same one Dart received. That’s more than three times what Sanders is earning in Cleveland.

Interestingly, Shedeur’s rookie deal is only slightly smaller than the one his father, Deion Sanders, received when he entered the NFL. Despite being a top-five pick, Deion signed a five-year, $5.25 million deal with the Falcons—just a bit more than Shedeur’s four-year, $4.6 million contract as a fifth-rounder.

That said, the Browns aren’t short-changing the Colorado Alum. His contract is standard for fifth-round picks. The real issue is that many believed Sanders had first-round talent. Had he gone that early, his earnings would’ve reflected it. But the draft is in the past—what matters now is proving himself on the field.

Making the roster won’t be easy. Cleveland currently has a crowded quarterback room, with at least three healthy signal-callers already in place. If the team decides to trim that number, possibly cutting two quarterbacks, Sanders could find himself on the outside looking in.

Now, it’s all about the grind. Sanders has the talent, the pedigree, and the brand. What he needs now is the opportunity—and the work ethic to seize it.