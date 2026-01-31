Streamer Jynxzi Reacts After Drake Maye Says He Wants to Play Video Games With Him

Days before the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots’ social media team decided to have a little fun at practice. They asked players which streamer they would prefer to play video games with if they ever got the chance. And Drake Maye’s response caught the streamer he mentioned completely off guard.

Maye has had an incredible MVP-like season. He has totaled 35 TDs, led the Pats to an AFC East title, and then helped them reach the Super Bowl. It’s been a dream run that has him drawing comparisons to Tom Brady.

But when he’s not working on his game, Maye is apparently well-versed in the world of video game streaming. That’s why he went on to pick the fast-growing and well-known Twitch streamer, Jynxzi, for a gaming session together.

“Which streamer would you want to play video games with?” Maye read out the question, before answering, “Shoutout Jynxzi. Bad aim.”

In case you didn’t know, Jynxzi is a professional gamer known for his loud, comedic commentary as he breaks down gameplay. His game of choice is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

When Jynxzi caught wind of Maye’s streamer of choice, he couldn’t believe it. “Ay! Ay! Bro, what! Yo! Holy sh*t!” Jynxzi said in disbelief during one of his streaming sessions, before declaring, “Yeah, he’s winning the Super Bowl, chat… That’s my goat.”

Even though he’s one of the most popular streamers in the world, Jynxzi still couldn’t believe he was Maye’s favorite to watch. Last year, the streamer ranked in the top 10 globally for most-watched channels. In fact, he completed a 365-day streaming streak in 2025 to show his dedication to the craft.

Well, now we know who Jynxzi will be rooting for in the Super Bowl. It should be a good game between two evenly matched teams. Right now, experts are siding with the Seattle Seahawks to win. But Maye could very easily conjure up some magic and bring another Lombardi to New England.

Maybe after the season, we could see a collaboration between Maye and Jynxzi. Surely, the streamer would love to host the QB. Even if they just meet up and play games online, it would be a fun stream for many to tune into.