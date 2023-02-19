NFL Free Agents 2023: Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo, Top 5 Free Agents of the Coming Offseason

The end of the NFL season has kicked into gear one of the most exciting pre-season races in the NFL. With a large plethora of veteran players up for grabs, there is potential for a massive bidding war. Surprisingly, a lot of names on that list are players you would never expect to see on the free agency list. Let’s take a look at the top 5 players to potentially end up in free agency this season.

1. Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ spell with the Packers may just be coming to a disappointing end. After 18 years in Green Bay, last season’s disappointing run of form seems to be the last straw in their strained relationship. The Packers possess very little offensive prowess, and Rodgers may not necessarily want to gamble another year with the Packers.

Though, nothing is confirmed as of yet. With Rodgers deep in an isolation retreat, the Packers have resigned one of Rodgers’ biggest means of scoring: Aaron Jones. Such a move could prompt the 4x MVP to reconsider his choice. However, his time is ticking really fast, with other teams looking to other QBs as a replacement.

2. Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were quick to cut Derek Carr from their roster when they announced a potential run for the legendary Tom Brady. However, Brady’s retirement has now left them without a QB. The one they had, is now headed into free agency as one of the most popular choices for franchises who needed a face to represent them.

Carr’s attitude on and off the field has been exemplary, becoming an advocate for why he needs a good team. What’s more, his 9-year spell in the NFL gives him enough experience to steer almost any form of offense to a winning drive. As long as he is not criticized in public, that is. He is known to take things very personally, and a healthy relationship with the head coach can be the factor that makes or breaks him.

3. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

The chances of Lamar Jackson becoming a free agent are very low. However, it is still a possibility. Jackson and the Ravens have been in a deadlock for the better part of three years now, trying to sign a renewed contract. While the Ravens can technically keep him around with the franchise tag, they cannot possibly expect that to go down well.

The major difference in opinion between them is that Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract. Which the Ravens refuse to offer. Jackson has proved this season that he is a credible dual-threat QB, and is capable of making a run for the Super Bowl. The longer the Ravens wait, the more the chances Jackson could be wearing a different jersey in a month.

4. Geno Smith – Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seahawks gave Geno Smith the opportunity to show the world what he is capable of. He did not disappoint, and even though the Seahawks failed to make the playoffs, his capabilities are now the talk of the town. In a team that has the potential to challenge for a playoff run, Smith should find it easy to fit right in.

The breakout star, however, is still in talks with the Seahawks to renew his contract. Judging by how things are going, it seems very likely that Smith will not be moving. However, contract negotiations can always break down, and with such a short time left to the free agency period, anything can happen.

5. Jimmy Garoppolo – San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy G has done a tremendous job for the 49ers this season. Called to lead the offense after their starting QB Trey Lance injured himself before the start of the season, Garropolo helped the 49ers secure a playoff spot. Though he was unable to play in the playoffs, his performance in the regular season is evidence enough for other teams to look his way.

Trey Lance is recovering, and the young rookie Brock Purdy is also rising in the ranks. This means, Jimmy G leaving San Francisco is inevitable, and a natural course of action. Though his penchant for injury is something that teams will be afraid of. Not to mention, he might not fare very well against the other QBs set to take the market by storm.

