Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Stephanie Niles Shares Behind the Scene Glimpses Of Her Starring Appearance In Bengals Themed Tights

Jake Browning’s girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, turned heads with her bold gameday outfit at Paul Brown Stadium in the Bengals’ Week 18 win over the Browns.

Stephanie Niles gained attention in an all-white bodysuit featuring her quarterback boyfriend’s number and initials, drawing comparisons to famous NFL girlfriends like Taylor Swift. The broadcast cameras typically focus on big names, but Niles garnered the spotlight with her Bengals-themed tights.

Niles attended the game in the revealing outfit with her dad, showcasing confidence and dedication to her quarterback boyfriend. Despite the chilly Ohio weather she wore tights and did not seem shaky for even a moment. She also provided behind-the-scenes glimpses of her fun at the Bengals’ last game of the season on Instagram.

Stephanie shared her excitement with a caption, “what a ride!! how INSANE is this life!!!” She shared a video after Jake Browning’s touchdown as he jumped in the air, and the following slides included a picture with her mother.

Additional glimpses showcased her enjoyment of the game and a photo with her family and Jake Browning having dinner. Fans particularly enjoyed the humorous scenes of her father running around the field, even doing pushups after the Browns vs. Bengals showdown.

NFL Fans Transformed Into Stephanie Niles’ Fans After Soaking In Her Week 18 Vibe

As the co-founder of the luxury swimsuit brand 7 Street Swim, Stephanie showcased her creativity in designing the daring outfit. Her increased screen time during the game sparked playful banter on social media.

Fans eagerly sought her pictures, with one asking the Who Dey Nation for a snapshot of Jake Browning‘s girlfriend in the white spandex suit. Another fan expressed newfound admiration, stating, “I think I’m in love with Jake Browning’s girlfriend.”

Stephanie Niles’ captivating vibe and bold outfit during the game stole hearts, resulting in her gaining nearly 15,000 followers post-game. Stephanie soared in the Bengals’ last game, while the season concluded for their quarterback Jake Browning.