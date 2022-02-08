Super Bowl 2022: What time does the Super Bowl start on Sunday?

Super Bowl Week has arrived and households across the world will gear up for the biggest game on the NFL calendar this weekend. What time will the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Who are you riding with in Sur Bowl LVI? 🔁 for Bengals ❤️ for Rams pic.twitter.com/NimvhK4oBz — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 7, 2022

What time will the Super Bowl start on Sunday?

In the 56th edition of the game, The Cincinnatti Bengals and The Los Angeles Rams will face against each in the much-awaited battle of the best of the best.

Kick-Off will take place at 6:30 pm E.T at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championsip. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years.

In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

Also Read: Super Bowl Squares 2022: Format and Rules of How to play Super Bowl Squares explained