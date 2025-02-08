Super Bowl LIX: Barry Sanders Says It’s Tough to Bet Against Taylor Swift But Roots for Saquon Barkley

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Taylor Swift (center) Brittany Mahomes (left) and Donna Kelce (right) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Barry Sanders, the upcoming Super Bowl showdown between the Eagles and the Chiefs is basically a showdown between Taylor Swift and Saquon Barkley.

Apart from the 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns that he’s contributed to Philly’s playoff run, Barkley has provided an undeniable sense of explosiveness to the Eagles’ offense. And Barry thinks the RB can finally get Philly that ring.

Meanwhile, the defending champions’ brand has become intertwined with Taylor Swift, as the Chiefs’ franchise has seemingly become larger than life, growing well beyond the scope of what the 10-time pro bowler had ever imagined.

Torn between the powerhouse that is the current iteration of Kansas City and the playmaking capabilities of Philadelphia, the Detroit legend ultimately sided with his fellow RB.

Trusting the bell cow back to deliver one more showstopping performance this season, Sanders jested

“It’s tough to best against Taylor Swift, she’s tough to go against… But, let me go with Saquon. I feel like the Eagles might have more play makers.”

Former Eagle and two-time Super Bowl champion, Chris Long jokingly agreed with Barry about betting against Swift, admitting “I found that out last week, I lost a little bit on the Bills.”

While Sanders did mention the fact that going against the favorites in Kansas City makes him “cringe,” he couldn’t help but side with Barkley.

To his credit, ever since Swift first announced her relationship with star TE, Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have been on one of the hottest runs in recent history. Going 26-6 since October of 2023, Sanders is right to fear the Swifties.

Sanders reflects on the Chiefs turning their franchise around

According to the six-time all-pro, the only thing more remarkable than the playoff rushing total of Barkley is the impact that Patrick Mahomes has had on Kansas City.

Prior to 2018, the Chiefs had appeared in just one AFC Championship game since the 1969 season. Since then, Mahomes has guided the Chiefs to seven consecutive AFC Championship appearances.

“I would not have predicted that this soon after the Patriots dynasty that we’d see what we’re seeing from the Chiefs… Growing up in Kansas… the Chiefs never won anything!”

Although Sanders is clearly bitter that he had to wait so long to see his hometown team succeed, he can finally feel part of his childhood at peace knowing that the Chiefs have become one of the NFL’s modern-day dynasties.

While some may follow Sanders in his weariness of Swift while at the betting booth, the populous certainly seems to love the Under in this matchup.

The look ahead to Super Bowl LIX sees the Chiefs currently listed as -1.5-point favorites on the spread, with the comeback on Philadelphia currently resting at even money. With the betting consensus having established the game as a pick ’em, the point total for Sunday’s contest opened at 50.5 prior to money coming in on the Under, driving the total down to 48.5 points.

According to the American Gaming Association, the primary organization of the U.S. casino industry, Americans are expected to wager over $1.39 billion dollars on the Super Bowl this year.

The record-breaking handle is all but guaranteed to surpass the $1.25 billion dollar record set by last year’s championship game as sports betting fever continues to sweep across the United States.

Regardless of who you have won on Sunday, be sure to bet responsibly and set limits for yourself. After all, there is a reason why the lights of Las Vegas shine so bright.