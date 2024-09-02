Are NFL Coaches Allowed To Wear Suits On the Sidelines?

European soccer has seen some of the sharpest appearances from coaches donning fashionable suits and long-coats on the sidelines. However, when it comes to NFL coaches, they are not allowed to wear suits. Rather, NFL coaches are required to adhere to a specific dress code set by the league.

As pictures often depict, NFL coaches are required to wear team-issued gear. The combination usually consists of athletic apparel like polos, jackets, and hats. While this might be an easy choice to digest, as even the NFL coaches are active part of the game, the story that goes behind the suits isn’t as straightforward.

NFL’s licensing agreements with apparel companies became the reason behind this dress code change. Rules were tweaked even for the coaches to wear the branded team attire on the sidelines, since the early 2000s. This is when Reebok and later Nike took over as the official suppliers of NFL gear. The shift ensured that the league maintained consistency from the field to the sidelines. It also gave way to their marketable image by promoting their official apparel partner’s merchandise.

The tradition of donning suits on the sidelines faded in the mid-1990s. Earlier, there existed flexibility for the coaches that gave way to some of the most iconic looks in the NFL.

Classic Looks from the NFL Sidelines

When it comes to coaches who never failed to look sharp on the sidelines, a few legends stand out for their impeccable style. These coaches led their teams while looking ‘hella fly’.

Tom Landry is perhaps the most iconic of all. With his distinct silhouette marked by a sharp suit and a majestic fedora, Landry exhibited pure sideline elegance. Another name was Hank Stram, who is distinctively remembered for taking the flair to the sidelines. He often sported a black blazer with the Kansas City Chiefs patch and a black tie.

Who misses the old days of when @NFL coaches wore suits on the sideline? pic.twitter.com/ukbGYoNEUq — Scott Glazier (@sglaze1) April 1, 2022

Then there’s Vince Lombardi, whose name is synonymous with the very trophy NFL teams strive for each season. Lombardi’s sideline attire was as tactical as his coaching style with a well-fitted suit that stood for discipline. Paul Brow, another legendary figure, also made a mark with his sideline attire. Brown’s approach to dressing was intentional as he believed a coach should dress like a teacher, which is how he saw his role.

His son Mike Brown once confirmed, “My dad was there to teach, and he dressed as a teacher would dress.”

These coaches embodied an era when sideline fashion was as important as the game itself. However, the last one being able to do it immaculately was Dan Reeves, who consistently wore a suit on the sidelines. Reeves, who led teams like the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Atlanta Falcons, maintained this tradition until the NFL’s move towards more casual, branded clothing became the norm.

Today, while a sharp suit in the sidelines could be looked at nostalgically. Since, the casual, athletic look has become the standard on NFL sidelines, and coaches are trying to add their touch to make them iconic in their own way.