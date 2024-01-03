Fans Don’t Spare Dom DiSandro the Trolling After He Was Seen Waiting for His Team After Upset Loss to the Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles had a difficult end to 2023, with what could only be described as a crushing defeat against the Arizona Cardinals. With this loss, they have now missed their chance to become the number-one seed in the NFC, and fans didn’t shy away from venting their frustrations on Dom DiSandro, the Eagles’ head of security.

Advertisement

MLFootbll recently took to Twitter to share a video of the Eagles’ unit walking back to their locker room, visibly down with the narrowing 35-31 loss. DiSandro was also spotted in the video, engaging in a conversation with a gentleman first, then standing firm in front of the gate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1741566796883214842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Philly fans didn’t waste this opportunity to pile on Big Dom, who has been missing his place on the sidelines since the Eagles clashed with the 49ers. While some felt that he never misses an opportunity to get in front of the camera, others quipped that the team is cursed with his attendance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Humb3r70_1604/status/1741574118439268657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mysterritz/status/1741568714376454328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rinofam/status/1741584597953945834?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ad49Ers/status/1741568458570006665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/49problemsz/status/1741659675890942147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DakotasMomma74/status/1741572427350495729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Iggles, once again, endured a last-minute beatdown this season. With only 32 seconds remaining on the clock, James Connor’s 2-yard rushing score was enough to secure the win for the Cardiac Cats. Jalen Hurts did get a chance to make a comeback, but his Hail Mary was intercepted by Joey Blount.

The Seahawks did the same last month when Drew Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard touchdown pass with only 28 seconds on the clock. So, it’s safe to say that the Eagles Nation was disappointed, and they took it out on Disandro, who has brought his own share of trouble for the team.

Dom DiSandro was slapped with a $100k fine

The Eagles’ head of security was barred from the sidelines last month following their matchup against the Niners on December 3. It stemmed from a skirmish between him and the San Francisco 49ers linebacker, Dre Greenlaw. Both were ejected after the scuffle and later, the league fined DiSandro for $100,000. He later made an appeal against the punishment, but the league didn’t budge, leading to the team paying the fine amount, as per CBS Sports. On the other hand, Greenlaw was slapped with $10927 for unnecessary roughness.

DiSandro’s fine was enforced according to the NFL rulebook’s Article 8, which specifically prohibits non-player personnel of a team from making physical contact, abusing, threatening, or using insulting language against opponents, referees, and league representatives.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1738334389426061680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Eagles have had quite the season this year. From boasting the 10-1 record of the season in Week 12 ( the League’s best) to slipping to the second spot in the NFC East, they now have their own demons to face. The Birds aren’t content either, as star center Jason Kelce made headlines after a visibly agitated interview appearance.