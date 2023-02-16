Super Bowl 2023 Viewership: With 113 Million Viewers, Super Bowl LVII Becomes the Most Watched Program in Last 6 years

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles went as many fans expected. The game ended up being one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the NFL, with both teams scoring a combined 73 points. However, it seems the on-field numbers are not the only ones that were sky-high. Reportedly, Super Bowl LVII managed to rake in more viewers than the last six Super Bowls.

Part of the viewership spike can undoubtedly be attributed to Rihanna’s Halftime Show performance. Taking the stage after almost 7 years, RiRi certainly shook up the stadium with a medley of her hits. Viewership peaked during her performance, averaging around 118.7 million. This makes her performance the second most viewed Halftime Show, behind Katy Perry back in 2015.

The Super Bowl in itself managed to draw in 113 million viewers on average. This was also the most streamed Super Bowl yet, with over 7 million viewers tuning in to various streaming services. Though most streaming services faced issues ranging from lag to buffering to poor video quality, the numbers will only increase in the near future.

Rihanna surprises fans at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show with a baby bump

Rihanna’s performance after such a long hiatus was definitely a pleasant surprise. However, what would have surprised most fans even more, is her baby bump. You heard that right. If you did not already know, RiRi is well on her way to welcoming another child into her family. What is more interesting is her decision to perform at the Super Bowl while carrying a child.

“When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, ‘You sure?’ I’m three months postpartum,” RiRi says about accepting the gig. “Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this. But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world.”

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … It’s important for my son to see that,” she says. There is no doubt that her younger kid will watch this in the future, and be happy about being in a Super Bowl Halftime Show, performing with his mother!

