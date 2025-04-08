“Super Bowl MVP Loading”: Fans Predict Jalen Hurts’ Successor as Cooper DeJean Shines in Offseason Workout

The Philadelphia Eagles finally got the better of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, with Jalen Hurts walking away with the MVP award, too. However, the true MVP of the night was their defense. They relentlessly pressured Patrick Mahomes and stifled the Chiefs’ offense. According to some, there was a star that shined brighter than Hurts — rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.

The Iowa alum had a standout performance, intercepting Mahomes and taking it to the house for a touchdown. He, along with fellow rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, was a key part of the Eagles’ solid secondary throughout the season. DeJean is already building on that success this offseason, impressing fans with his intense workout regimen.

The NFL posted a video of DeJean putting in work in the weight room. He’s been focusing on physical development with a variety of muscle-building and core-strengthening exercises. From deadlifts and weighted squats to lunges, intense stretching drills, and chest presses, DeJean is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his sophomore year as the Eagles aim to defend their title.

Cooper Dejean Year 2 loading

Fans are buzzing over DeJean’s dedication. Many believe the Eagles will retain the Lombardi Trophy this season—perhaps with DeJean as MVP. Some even see him as a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year, while others are eager to see how he’ll dominate in his second season.

With his work ethic and potential, fans are confident that he’s ready to lock down offenses and make a huge impact across the league.

With his work ethic and potential, fans are confident that he's ready to lock down offenses and make a huge impact across the league.

While DeJean missed out on the Super Bowl MVP honors despite his impressive performance, he can take comfort in the fact that he was the fans’ MVP. Fans flocked to the NFL’s website in large numbers to cast their votes for the award. Cooper received 2.5 votes, while Hurts and Josh Sweat earned 1 and 0.5 votes, respectively.

However, since the voting system uses 20 total votes, fans’ votes only accounted for four. The remaining 16 votes came from media members, and this is where Jalen Hurts triumphed, given that the league is largely driven by quarterbacks.

The Eagles did lose some key players to free agency, particularly on defense. But, much like last season, Howie Roseman will turn to the draft to fill out the roster. Given the success of players like DeJean and Mitchell, he has a proven formula to build a team capable of making another Super Bowl run.