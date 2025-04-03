$70,000 And Counting: Antonio Brown’s GoFundMe Campaign For Father of Three Wins Hearts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Antonio Brown is finally using his influence for good. The recipient of this good deed from the former WR is Chris Louis, a 24-year-old father in Georgia, who left his three children unattended for a few hours at a local McDonald’s while he attended a job interview. Believing he was making the right decision, Louis didn’t anticipate the trouble he would face with the law.

Louis had left his three young children—ages one, six, and ten—inside a McDonald’s play area while he went for the job interview. Unfortunately, someone noticed the children and called the authorities. When the police arrived, they found the children unattended and arrested Louis on charges of deprivation of minors.

Louis claimed that he had walked with his children to the restaurant and didn’t want to make them walk back while he attended the job interview since he didn’t own a car. The children were apparently left alone for less than two hours.

Brown apparently spoke to Louis’s girlfriend, who claimed that they have been homeless since November. Upon hearing about the situation, Brown took action. He started a GoFundMe page to help the family, initially aiming to raise $50,000. However, the campaign quickly exceeded expectations, reaching nearly $75,000. Brown himself contributed just over $1,000 to the cause.

He posted the donation link on his X account, writing that while Louis shouldn’t have left his children unattended, he “was on the Pursuit of Happiness & sometimes ppl just need help”, a reference to Will Smith’s classic movie, Pursuit of Happiness.

Almost made it to goal Sometimes people just need some help Happy to help Chris & his family get a stable life Spoke to the family.. they have been homeless since November trying to make it Next Step will be helping Chris land a jobhttps://t.co/ZBYCp5uBKS pic.twitter.com/aX1oEXOYy1 — AB (@AB84) April 2, 2025

Once the donation portal closes, GoFundMe will distribute the funds. The initiative caught the attention of many fans, who not only donated but also expressed their heartfelt thanks to Brown for his compassion. They praised his efforts to help a father in need and sent him blessings for his kindness.

However, some labeled Brown’s efforts and the support from others as virtue signaling. Some even suggested that Chris Louis might be taking advantage of the situation or that the funds could end up being wasted on drugs. Others argued that it encouraged poor parenting.

Brown may be a bit eccentric and often acts differently, but one thing is clear—he has a big heart and isn’t afraid to help those less fortunate. The former WR has offered to return the money to donors if Louis is found not to have been attending a job interview or if he’s not really unhoused.