Aaron Rodgers Receives Bold Advice From Matthew Stafford’s Wife as the Jets are Eliminated from the Playoffs

A total of six AFC teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. And Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets (3-10) are one of them. The Jets won their only Super Bowl in 1969, and much was expected from Rodgers this season. Amid the playoff disappointment, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, advised the Jets QB on how his team can finish the season on a high.

Kelly detailed how her husband Matthew used to handle similar situations and losing streaks.

“I know the Jets are eliminated. So the Jets have zero chance of making (the playoffs). Their season is over. Matthew has been in this position a lot in his career, and you just go out and say, ‘I’m going to ruin it for this team.’ I mean, that’s how you compete. You say, ‘You know what, we might be out, but I’m going to make sure this team is out too’,” she said on her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank.

Kelly was also evidently conflicted since the Jets are playing Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams next.

“We go play the Jets next week. So hopefully, they don’t think that way,” she said, hoping that despite her advice, the week 15 win would go to the Rams, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Rams play the Jets at the MetLife Stadium on December 21. Currently at 7-6, a win would improve their playoff chances to 41 percent, while a loss would drop them to a lowly 16 percent amid competition from the Arizona Cardinals (6-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) in the NFC West. A win would also help them match the Seahawks (8-5), provided Seattle lose to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

For the Jets though, the playoff miss is a bitter pill to swallow. They stand eliminated alongside alongside the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (all 3-10), and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11).

And there are valid reasons why Rodgers could not live up to the hype train. He completed 2,966 passing yards for 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, with a subpar QB rating of 51.4. Way below his own exalted standards. However, he did show glimpses of promise (339 yards, 1 touchdown) in a losing effort against the Miami Dolphins (26-32) on December 7.

After the Dolphins game, Rodgers expressed disappointment about how the season has panned out for the Jets and for himself.

“I’ve started for one year, I’m a part of it for one year. Disappointing. Yeah, the expectations were high, and we didn’t reach them. Not anywhere close,” he admitted.

Making a comeback after a season-ending Achilles tear last year, Rodgers wanted the Jets to “bounce back” and win the Super Bowl. However, that dream is over, and there is uncertainty about whether the 41-year-old will return next season.

Right now, with MVP hopes and Super Bowl dreams dashed, Rodgers’ best course would be to pay heed to Kelly’s advice and spoil other teams’ playoff hopes.