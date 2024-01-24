Wife Kylie Ordering Jason Kelce to Get His “A*s Back in” Remains the Best Moment For NFL Fans

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs delivered a great show at the Divisional Round on Sunday. Despite the high-octane clash, it was Jason Kelce who managed to steal the spotlight with his shirtless antics. With the entire Kelce clan in attendance, Jason even managed to outshine Taylor Swift. But it was his wife Kylie’s reaction to the antics that had fans rolling.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce was earlier seen entering the Highmark Stadium in a ‘Big Yeti’ t-shirt in support of his brother. Being his biggest cheerleader as always, Jason ripped his t-shirt and pounded his beer. He also high-fived the fans outside while aggressively shouting out in celebration out of the suite. However, as he turned up the hype, Kylie Kelce was forced to take a stricter stand, demanding him to get back inside.

“Kylie said get your a*s back in here,“ came the demand as Jason galloped outside the suite.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1749446457780826604?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Aric Jones became the messenger for Jason’s riled-up wife, it became all the more hilarious. Being the perfect messenger, Aric leaned out and repeated Kylie’s demands for Jason to return to the suite.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hancockruijf/status/1749409644420776102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The scene left the fans in stitches as they came up with their amusing reactions in the comments. A fan had an interesting comment about Jason Kelce standing behind Taylor Swift inside the suit. He wrote, “So that’s why he was seated behind Taylor and Brittany. Kylie wasn’t risking him getting back out there”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AprilTel2/status/1749365663746191674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

More comments highlighted, “The fact that it’s Pat Sr telling him makes this even funnier,” wrote a fan finding the message being delivered by Patrick Mahomes’ dad funny.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheyCallMe_Mz/status/1749497872557502882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another amused fan wrote, “Bahahaha Spoken like a true wife”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MsKristi5/status/1749490260931699064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jason Kelce matched the vibe once let out by Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Highmark Stadium. Celebrating the Buffalo Bills win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October, Fitzpatrick ripped his t-shirt off while celebrating in his pants and Bills signature blue beanie. Kelce, however, stole the show more as he stole the light for his engagement with the fans around.

Jason Kelce Steals the Highmark Show with Ultra-Hypeman Charisma

Jumping out of his suite, Jason Kelce started high-fiving the Buffalo Bills fans to celebrate the Chiefs touchdown. In fact, he engaged with fans in Eagles style at the suite level after the game ended. The Eagles Nation via X uploaded a few pictures of Jason posing as an eagle with a beer can on his nose and young fans on his sides. Jason held on to his bare-chested look as he also presented young fans with his autographs.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PHLEaglesNation/status/1749300017930674371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The former Eagles center known for his aggressive style earned much attention for his ultra-hypeman charisma. Fans not only celebrated his presence outside the suite, but the opposing fanbase high-fived him in enthusiasm. Moreover, as he posed with great energy, fans from the suite including Kylie herself enjoyed his vibe from the background.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1749232634251903345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As usual, the supporters on social media put their humor to use, but most remained impressed. A fan summed Jason Kelce and his celebration immaculately, writing, “Tell me your an Eagle without telling me your an Eagle” on Jason’s exuberance for his brother. The Kansas City Chiefs have now advanced to the AFC Championship Round against the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Stadium. They will face either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions if they secure a win against Lamar Jackson’s team.