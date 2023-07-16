Along With Losing $30,000,000 in the FTX Debacle, Tom Brady Lost 60% of His Invested Amount in ‘Bored Ape’ NFT

Tom Brady, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, suffered a significant financial blow when he lost a staggering $30,000,000 due to the bankruptcy of crypto exchange firm FTX. The star athlete, known for his success on and off the football field, had also invested a substantial amount in a high-priced NFT, adding to his financial woes.

Advertisement

In the world of digital assets, many athletes have ventured into investments with mixed results, and Tom Brady is no exception. Despite his success on the football field, Brady experienced a significant loss of 60% of his investment in super quick time, after purchasing a Bored Ape NFT.

Tom Brady’s Financial Setbacks: NFT Loss and FTX Fallout

Tom Brady, renowned for his support of cryptocurrency adoption and involvement as a brand ambassador for the FTX exchange, faced significant financial implications due to the collapse of the exchange. In addition to the FTX debacle, Brady’s foray into the NFT market, per ValueWalk, took an unfortunate turn.

Advertisement

Tom’s Bored Ape NFT, purchased for a substantial sum of $430,000 in April 2022, depreciated significantly in value. As per ValueWalk’s November 2022 report, the NFT’s worth plummeted to $168,250, resulting in a staggering loss of 60%. Brady’s foray into the world of NFTs proved to be a less than fruitful venture.

Secondly, he was among the high-profile individuals who lost substantial amounts of money in the FTX exchange’s bankruptcy, reportedly losing a staggering $30 million. Alongside his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, the couple had invested heavily in the crypto giant, ultimately suffering significant financial consequences.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1677069305341521920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite these setbacks, it is crucial to consider the broader financial context of Tom Brady’s life. With an estimated net worth of $270-300 million, Brady’s financial standing remains strong due to his successful football career, endorsement deals, and various business ventures. Additionally, his lucrative broadcasting deal with FOX as their lead analyst further solidifies his financial stability.

Gisele Bundchen’s Costly Losses in the FTX Fallout

The collapse of the crypto exchange platform FTX had a profound impact on both Tom Brady and his former wife, Gisele Bundchen. As reported by NYTimes, Tom Brady lost a staggering $30 million, while Gisele endured a significant loss of around $18 million due to the FTX debacle.

Advertisement

The couple had invested heavily in FTX and received stock options in return, which unfortunately plummeted in value following the exchange’s bankruptcy. This substantial financial hit serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments and the volatility of the market.

Despite the significant losses, Gisele Bundchen has managed to mitigate the impact due to her substantial earnings from other sources. Gisele, in particular, boasts a net worth of $400 million, which says a lot about her financial management. While the losses incurred in the FTX fallout were significant, the couple’s wealth, successful careers, and strategic financial planning ensure that their lifestyle and future plans remain unaffected.