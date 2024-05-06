“She Came as Antonio Brown’s Plus One“: Kevin Hart Brutally Roasts Tom Brady for Divorce With Gisele Bündchen

Social Media has been on fire lately, with “diss” being the major trending theme. Ignited by Kendrick Lamar and Drake, dank jokes, offensive lines and full-contact comedy have reached the NFL world, thanks to Tom Brady and his Netflix special – The Roast of Tom Brady.

While many expected the best roasts to come from Brady’s ex-teammates and close ones, Kevin Hart surprisingly came with some of the most brutal lines. The popular actor and comedian hit TB12 where it hurts by focusing on the GOAT’s divorce with Bundchen. “Gisele gave you an ultimatum,” Hart started. “She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it.”

The biggest shocker of the night from Hart however came when he brought Antonio Brown into the conversation. “She (Gisele Bundchen) came as Antonio Brown’s plus 1 for the night. How is that?” the comedian stated. It’s no secret that Brown has not been a fan of Brady, alleging the QB to have befriended him for winning a ring. Moreover, things got weird when AB posted photos and videos of him with Gisele amidst rumors of TB12’s divorce. Hence, a dig like this from Hart was pure evil.

Antonio Brown also didn’t waste time in reacting as he loved the joke and posted the video with the caption, In the crowd as Gisele’s +1 [laughing emoji].

Unfortunately for Tom Brady, Kevin Hart’s dank offensive lines were just the beginning.

Tom Brady Gets Eviscerated By Kevin Hart, Bledsoe & Co Over His Divorce With Gisele

A few more brutal lines from Hart came when he joked about the cheating rumors of Gisele and Joaquim Valente. Kevin asked Tom how despite seeing Gisele take eight classes a day, he couldn’t connect the dots that things were fishy. “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day,” the comedian said with no remorse.

The punchline came when Hart pointed out that despite the eight classes, Gisele being a white belt should have been the giveaway. “Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her a*s. everybody should have known it,” joked Hart.

Former Patriots QB Joe Bledsoe also joined the fun as he drew a parallel between Brady’s ability to evade sacks with him evading Gisele’s touch at the end of his marriage. “…Pretty used to not being touched. Just like at the end of the marriage,” said Bledsoe. Comedian Nikki Glaser also chimed in joking about how Brady now has eight rings thanks to Gisele. “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back,” she said.

Brady’s ex-teammate Julian Edelman laid the final blow when he revealed that he refers to Tom Brady now as “Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband.” Just like Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement, we truly wonder if it was worth signing up for the roast because this was so brutal! Regardless, kudos to Brady for being calm amidst all this.