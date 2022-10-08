Marshon Lattimore Hits Back at Justin Jefferson Over Insulting Instagram Post After Vikings vs Saints Clash

Marshon Lattimore wasn’t able to prevent Justin Jefferson from having a fantastic game against the Saints. After the contest, Justin trolled Marshon on Instagram and as expected, it didn’t go down well with Saints fans.

The Vikings versus Saints Week 4 clash proved to be an absolute entertainer. After a fantastic start in the opening quarter, the Vikings were pegged back by the Saints in the next two quarters.

However, the 7 point lead obtained in the first quarter eventually proved enough for the team from Minnesota to register a memorable victory.

Fans were keenly looking forward to this clash as they wanted to see Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson take on Saints’ Marshon Lattimore and they weren’t returned empty handed.

Jefferson ended up having an incredible day on the field. He played a massive role in guiding his team to a famous win and although Marshon kept following him throughout the encounter, he was unable to prevent the WR from executing his plans.

Also Read: Is Antonio Brown-Gisele Bundchen’s Controversial Post Photoshopped?

Justin Jefferson’s Instagram Post is Facing The Wrath of Saints Fans

With 7 catches on 10 targets while Marshon was on his tail, Jefferson succeeded in outplaying the opposition. However, what happened after the contest ended added more spice to the Jefferson-Marshon rivalry.

Justin shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle after the game which didn’t go down well with a lot of fans and even Marshon. The Vikings receiver posted the iconic Allen Iverson stepping over Tyrann Lue picture to signify how he ran over Marshon.

Speaking of social media fights.#Saints Marshon Lattimore vs #Vikings Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/NYwSedk1FP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2022

Justin succeeded in riling up the Saints fans and even Marshon who commented “I’m a catch u lil n*gga” on Jefferson’s post. Now this is the kind of stuff NFL lovers want to see.

The rivalry between these two supremely talented athletes is only going to make the matches between Vikings and Saints all the more interesting. While this time Jefferson had the last laugh, who knows what might happen in the next clash.

As far as Vikings are concerned, apart from a solitary loss against the Seahawks, they have been simply sensational thus far. While on the other hand, the Saints have had the exact opposite season.

They have been able to post just a single victory out of 4 games this season. It will be interesting to see how the two teams fare going further into the season.

Also Read: Brandi Love’s Tom Brady Tweet Amidst Divorce Rumors With Gisele Bundchen Leaves NFL Fans Bewildered