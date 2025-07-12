Andy Dalton Sits Just 1,051 Yards Behind Joe Montana’s Elite NFL Record Amid QB Battle With Bryce Young

Entering the 2025 season, the Carolina Panthers have a quarterback room that some teams could envy. Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, flashed brilliantly down the stretch in 2024. He ended the campaign with a five-touchdown performance (three passing, two rushing) in an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Panthers fans are hoping Young can carry that momentum forward and prove he’s their franchise quarterback. If he can’t, they’ll have Andy Dalton eagerly waiting to take some snaps. The 14-year veteran signed a two-year, $8 million extension in February, keeping him tied to Carolina through the 2026 season.

Even if Dalton never sees the field in 2025, Carolina’s $4 million per year investment is wise. He’s a valuable mentor to Young and can provide stability at the position in a pinch. Dalton surely maintains a team-first mentality, so he’s not rooting for Young’s downfall. But if he gets to play at all this season, he could hit an impressive career milestone.

Dalton racked up 989 passing yards in six games (five starts) a season ago. Those yards gave him a grand total of 39,500 for his career, the 26th-most in NFL history. With 500 yards in 2025, he’ll become the 26th passer to top 40,000 yards. Any extended period of playing time would give him a chance to leap two Hall of Famers, including Joe Montana, in the category.

Dan Fouts – 43,040 (20th); Kirk Cousins – 42,979 (21st)

Derek Carr – 41,245 (22nd); Kerry Collins – 40,922 (23rd)

Joe Montana – 40,551 (24th); Johnny Unitas – 40,239 (25th)

“The Red Rifle” can still sling the pigskin when called upon. In his first start of 2024, he torched the Las Vegas Raiders — 26/37 (70.3%), 319 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 123.6 Passer Rating — and led the Panthers to a 36-22 win. No quarterback had thrown for 300 yards and three touchdowns before he did so last season. In the process, he won the league’s FedEx Player of the Week honors.

Those highs aren’t going to be common if/when Dalton gets under center again, but it’s nice to know he’s capable of spinning a gem. For now, though, he’s poised to be on the bench for Carolina’s Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff for the game is set for 1:00 p.m. E.T. on FOX.