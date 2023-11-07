In a clash that could only be described as a roller-coaster of emotions, the Dallas Cowboys’ recent stumble against the Eagles left the crowd in disbelief—and none more so than Skip Bayless, the Cowboys’ die-hard supporter. After the heartbreaking 28-23 defeat, he stormed a social media battle, not to surrender his Dak jersey to the flames but to champion the Cowboys’ cause.

Declaring the Cowboys’ superiority over the Eagles in spite of the scoreboard, his sincere defense had fans amused. This emotional speech caught attention in a viral video on Instagram. He didn’t shy away from claiming luck was the Eagles’ companion on the day, citing the team’s fortune in recovering three fumbles and benefiting from critical calls. It was, according to Bayless, a day in the Eagles’ favor, not a witness to their season’s path.

It was here that fans set their payback free with hilarious comments. “Take yo ass to bed, Skip, go Eagles!” one user exclaimed, echoing the sentiment of a community not buying what Bayless was selling.

Others were less forgiving, with comments like, “It’s almost like when somebody beats you up and you say, ‘he just punched me in the face and knocked me out, he knows he can’t beat me, though’ lmao k. Relax, ya fu***n bag, Skip.”

Another comment read, “He says this every year.”

While another comment said, “Didn’t they have the lead before the half?”

Skip Bayless’s Sunday Social Media Blitz

Sunday wasn’t just a busy day on the field; it was also a field day for Bayless’s critics on social media. Soon after his Cowboys declaration, the analyst aimed his Twitter fingers at another target: Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

He praised Burrow’s performance against the Buffalo Bills, boldly comparing him to the legendary Tom Brady. Yet this lofty comparison was met with a blitz of skepticism.

Fans tackled his opinion head-on, with tweets ranging from sarcastic jabs like,

To outright dismissals like, “Overrated, he should be doing more with the ridiculous weapons he’s been afforded.

Another comment read, “It’s almost like you never saw Brady play.”

The internet’s reaction to Bayless’s assertions was as swift as it was brutal, demonstrating that while he might throw a good verbal punch, the counterpunch from NFL fans could be just as formidable. Skip Bayless, in his steady loyalty to the Cowboys and his bold take on NFL players, embodies the passion that makes sports discussions so exciting and, at times, so controversial.