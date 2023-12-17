Olivia Holzmacher Shares Video of Jake Browning’s GF Stephanie Niles Going Crazy With Celebrations as Bengals Script Fantastic OT Win

In a thrilling matchup on Monday, Cincinnati pulled off a 27-24 overtime victory over the Vikings to win its third straight game. The tension in the stadium was palpable as the game turned into a nail-biting spectacle, with the final decision coming only in the last few minutes. Bengals’ QB Jake Browning’s girlfriend Stephanie Niles was once more in attendance and emulated the emotions of all the happy Bengals fans.

Both Bengals and Vikings started their backup quarterbacks. Joe Burrow might be missing from action, but his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher was cheering for the Bengals from the suite. She shared a video capturing Niles celebrating by jumping crazily as the Bengals registered their fantastic win.

Stephanie reshared the story on her profile, as the Bengals improved 8-6 in the season, with the playoff flame alive. She also reshared a post of Browning saying he needs a beer after that game. Niles had gone viral a few days ago as her game-day fit caught the attention of many. With how Browning and the Bengals are progressing, we hope to see much more of her in the coming weeks.

Who is Stephanie Niles?

Stephanie Niles and Jake Browning became the official Cincinnati couple when Niles launched herself in Browning’s arms after the Bengals’ win over the Jaguars during his second career start. She consistently shows love and support for her boyfriend on social media. The two met when they were both studying at the University of Washington and have been inseparable ever since.

According to The Sun, Niles holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Information Systems and speaks French and simplified Chinese. After graduating from the school in 2018, she moved to New York City, where she worked for a Big Four accounting firm. She is apparently the co-founder of a sustainable, luxury swimwear brand called 7th Street Swim.