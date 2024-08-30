“Every Single Play Could Be His Last”: Joe Burrow’s Mother Expresses Concerns Over QB’s Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

What’s talent when there is no stage to show it? Joe Burrow embodies this question, as he has all the talent and opportunities in the world with one drawback — his constant tryst with injuries. So, it came as no surprise when the QB’s mother, Robin Burrow, candidly expressed her fear of seeing her son play for the last time each time he sustains an injury.

In her appearance on “Got It From My Momma Podcast,” Robin conceded that there is a constant fear in her and her husband’s mind that Joe’s career could end in a jiffy if the QB gets injured. “It’s scary as a parent to know that like every single play could be his last depending on what the injury might be,” she confessed.

While it’s only human to have this worry, what’s insightful is the revelation that even the QB is annoyed by the pause and play trajectory of his career.

“Whenever the injuries start to stack up, your football mortality kind of comes into the back of your mind,” Joe said after a mandatory minicamp in June.

In his four seasons so far, the QB has been on the injured list every year. What makes matters worse for Joe is that none of the injuries were short-term or low-impact ailments, which only adds to his frustration.

Joe Burrow has had surgeries for the last five consecutive years

From breaking his hand at Ohio State to his appendix burst, from an ACL injury to his latest wrist injury, Joe Burrow has had surgery every year since his college days. This is a very concerning statistic, especially for a player who is now one of the best QBs in the NFL.

This stat is especially frustrating as fans and well-wishers are often deprived of seeing Joe at his full potential. The QB knows this too, and, as revealed by Robin, is frustrated by it.

“From Joe’s perspective, I think it’s really something [annoying]… I mean at one point with this last wrist surgery, he had some kind of a surgery in every year for five years.”

What’s notable amidst this constant bad luck is the positivity and fighting spirit the QB embodies. In the podcast, Burrow’s mom revealed that as a parent, she has laid an emphasis on helping her son develop grit, which most likely has played a hand in his never-give-up attitude.

“So I think it’s just so important for parents to really focus on helping their kids build grit [and] build tenacity.”

At 27 years old, it’s not a stretch to say that time is running out for Burrow. He won’t be in his prime for very long, and it would be in the best interest of everyone if the NFL Gods shower a dash of good luck to the talented quarterback. If injury struggles remain the same with him, we will definitely be robbed of witnessing a potential GOAT in full flow.