Ravens vs. Bengals Weather Report: Will It Be a Rainy Battle Like the Chiefs-Buccaneers Game?

The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers clash witnessed a thrilling overtime, and also the sea of raincoats, umbrellas, and dedicated fanbases. Now, as the Bengals prepare to meet the Ravens again, the weather is once more going to play a crucial role in the game.

The two teams, after their Week 5 overtime nail-biter, are ready to lock horns at the M&T Bank Stadium. The weather forecast shows that it will be mostly cloudy and quite warm. Around the kickoff time ( 8.15 pm EST ), it would be around 62.6° F with intermittent clouds.

The air quality is estimated to be poor with humidity over 60%. Chances of rain, as of now, are zero. The same weather is reckoned to continue for the rest of the evening with gusts of wind around 17 km/h.

In the morning, around 8 am. EST to 9 am EST, it is estimated to rain, with cloud cover over 90% and 91% humidity. These conditions, however, are unlikely to stall the NFL clash of the night between the Ravens and the Bengals.

According to the National Weather Service, it is going to be gloomy with 10 m visibility. Meanwhile, dew point temperature is estimated to be between 52 °F to 49 °F, which denotes clarity mostly and chances of a slugfest. However, if the showers happen, it will impact the game, in terms of play calling, running, and goals.

The last time the two Titans met on the gridiron, it was one of the most action-packed matches. Both the QBs, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, put up great numbers on the board.

On one hand, Jackson made 4 TDs for 348 yards and completed 26 of his 42 passes. On the other hand, ‘Joe Cool’ amassed 392 yards and 5 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was intercepted once but completed 30 of his 39 passes.

Thus, this rematch between the divisional rivals will have fans on the edge of their seats. The stadium can host 71,800 visitors, who are less likely to experience thunderstorms or a washout.

While the chances for a tornado are less, there will be enough disruption for long-range passes and field goals as the game commences.