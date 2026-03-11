Tariq Woolen News: Chase Senior Explains Why Howie Roseman’s $15M Move Makes Sense

Less than a full 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs managed to sign Kenneth Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks have now lost another piece of their championship roster. On Tuesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had come to terms on a one-year, $15-million deal with Seattle’s All-Pro DB, Tariq Woolen.

The Eagles were noticeably absent from the headlines during the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering window, but according to the host of the Eagles Now channel on Chat Sports, Chase Senior, this was the exact type of move that was needed to calm the fan base down. “This is all intentional and calculated by Howie Roseman,” Senior explained during his latest broadcast

“He didn’t make a move on day one of free agency. It doesn’t mean that the Eagles are standing pat… He did all of this by design. He let the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans spend more than $200 million in free agency,” Senior explained, adding Howie let other teams overpay and splurge. “He let other teams set the market, and Howie Roseman waited to strike for a deal that he looked at as team-friendly and on a short-term basis.”

In the eyes of Senior, Roseman, and the rest of Philadelphia’s front office, the plan is to save the bulk of their stockpile, and that’s primarily because the team is more interested in retaining some of its younger pieces down the road rather than investing heavily into big names that other teams have produced. “A lot of the Eagles’ money is going to be tied up in homegrown players, who they want to sign to long-term contract extensions,” he noted.

Woolen may not have been one of the biggest names of this free agency cycle, but his deal will provide the Eagles with a veteran DB, one who showed plenty of potential by receiving the third-most votes for the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Throw in the fact that he comes at a bargain bin price, and it’ll be hard for anyone to stick their nose up at this particular signing.

“Howie Roseman let Alontae Taylor sign with the Tennessee Titans on a multi-year deal worth $20 million in average annual value. Tariq Woolen is a great scheme fit, Vic Fangio really likes him, the Eagles have shown interest in him before. He is a high, high upside perimeter number two corner with number one upside.

‘The Eagles get an excellent player on an affordable contract,” he concluded. Simply put, there’s essentially nothing but upside here for both Woolen and the Eagles, who are still hoping to reclaim their title as world champions. Given Roseman’s reputation as one of the savviest general managers in all of football, it’s safe to say the Birds are far from through and will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow over the coming days and weeks.