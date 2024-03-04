QB Contracts 2024: Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love Projected to Bag Massive Extension Deals

This offseason, like every other, is poised to shake up the quarterback market without fail. After a season filled with turmoil, several starting quarterbacks are on the brink of signing extension deals. According to projections by Spotrac, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, and a few more are set to go home with a big payout in 2024.

The shot-caller for America’s Team, Dak Prescott, is expected to sign a record-breaking extension, resetting the QB market once again. Spotrac forecasts a 3-year, $180 million extension for Prescott who led the Cowboys gracefully last season before getting ousted in the Wild Card Round against the Packers. Dak is currently entering the final year of his 4-year contract with the club, which will cost them $60 million in cap space. If the Dallas front office still has faith in their shot caller, we will soon hear about a whopping extension, perhaps making Prescott the first $60 million man.

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is anticipated to secure a substantial extension with the Miami Dolphins. His projected market value suggests a six-year, $302.8 million deal, as per CBS Sports. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star, who was drafted in 2020, might land a deal with an annual salary of $50.5 million.

After living three years under Aaron Rodgers’ shadow, Jordan Love finally got a chance to prove himself in 2023. He did exactly that, not only leading the club to the playoffs but even defeating the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys in the first round. After the conclusion of the season, Love is also in line for an upcoming substantial payday. Spotrac projected a 4-year, $200 million extension for the Utah State alum.

On a side note, this season has been a rollercoaster for these quarterbacks. Despite high expectations, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs. Similarly, Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins fell short in the AFC Wild Card round, against the Kansas City Chiefs. A similar fate followed the Green Bay Packers, who lost in the Divisional Round against the 49ers.

QB Contracts 2024: Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield Set for Lucrative Extensions

Just like the three shot-callers we discussed, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield are also poised to secure massive contract extensions in 2024. Goff, the Detroit Lions quarterback, is projected to sign a four-year, $180 million extension, according to Spotrac. This will be up from his current $134 million, 4-year contract that he initially signed with the Rams before getting traded to Wisconsin. His extension might include nearly $150 million in practical guarantees through 2027, according to Pride of Detroit.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is expected to ink a four-year, $120 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This lucrative deal is expected to come down to an annual average value of $30 million, with $53 million guaranteed at signing, Cleveland.com reports.

To add more perspective, both quarterbacks gave some appreciable performances in the 2024 season. Goff led the Lions to a victory over the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, finishing with 287 yards and directing an efficient offense in the second half. Mayfield, on the other hand, had an exceptional season with the Pewter Pirates, even getting a Pro Bowl nod.