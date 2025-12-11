Did Sherrone Moore Attend Diddy Parties? Ex-Michigan Coach’s Old Tweet Resurfaces Amid Arrest Saga

As Sherrone Moore’s sudden firing continues to dominate headlines, an old tweet from the former Michigan head coach has resurfaced, prompting new scrutiny about his past connections and public associations.

Moore, 39, was fired for cause on Wednesday after the university concluded he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The dismissal came hours before he was detained by police in Saline, just miles from Ann Arbor, per ESPN. Athletic director Warde Manuel said an internal investigation uncovered “credible evidence” of the relationship, calling it a “clear violation of University policy.”

Speaking of “inappropriate,” a tweet by Moore from 2018 is making the rounds again due to its mention of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently embroiled in a high-profile legal controversy. In the tweet, Moore enthusiastically promoted a Paris trip and a weekend at the Kentucky Derby festivities—specifically highlighting an event hosted by Diddy:

“What a great week in Paris! Such a blessing to be apart of the Michigan family! Off to the ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off! #BonjourBlue #CantStopWontStop”

On July 2, 2025, after three days of deliberation, the jury convicted Combs on two counts of transporting individuals—including Ventura, another former girlfriend, and several male s*x workers, for the purpose of pr*stitution. He was acquitted on the more severe racketeering conspiracy and s*x-trafficking charges. On October 3, 2025, he received a four-year prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release.

Diddy’s parties have been linked to the serious allegations of s*xual misconduct, trafficking, and drug use, detailed in lawsuits and investigations.

There’s no evidence in the tweet or surrounding context that Moore had any personal connection to Diddy beyond being present at an event the artist hosted. The timing of the tweet’s reappearance, however, has fueled fan speculation as Moore’s firing continues to unravel publicly.