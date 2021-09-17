“Taylor Heinicke reminded me of Russell Wilson”: J.D. McKissic has high praise for Washington QB after late-game heroics vs the Giants

Backup QB Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football team won a Thursday Night Thriller against the Giants. And J.D. McKissic had high praise for his QB.
Expectations were high in Washington coming into the year after it won the NFC East last season and added Fitzpatrick, but plans immediately shifted to Heinicke when the starter went down with an injury in Week 1.
And just like in the playoffs, Heinicke had a great game. Washington won a real battle against the New York Giants, 30-29, in a thriller of a game.
Heading into the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter, he led a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with a deep ball to McKissic in stride and a perfectly placed throw to Ricky Seals-Jones in the corner of the end zone. He then could not capitalize on the lead, throwing an interception which the Giants turned into a field goal.
Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome.
