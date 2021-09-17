“Taylor Heinicke reminded me of Russell Wilson”: J.D. McKissic has high praise for Washington QB after late-game heroics vs the Giants

Backup QB Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football team won a Thursday Night Thriller against the Giants. And J.D. McKissic had high praise for his QB.

Expectations were high in Washington coming into the year after it won the NFC East last season and added Fitzpatrick, but plans immediately shifted to Heinicke when the starter went down with an injury in Week 1.

And just like in the playoffs, Heinicke had a great game. Washington won a real battle against the New York Giants, 30-29, in a thriller of a game.

Heading into the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter, he led a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with a deep ball to McKissic in stride and a perfectly placed throw to Ricky Seals-Jones in the corner of the end zone. He then could not capitalize on the lead, throwing an interception which the Giants turned into a field goal.

Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome. pic.twitter.com/ob1CdXP0jp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2021

But Heinicke led the Football Team down the field while facing a two-point deficit in the final two minutes and set up Dustin Hopkins’ game-winning field goal from 43 yards out. Hopkins missed his first attempt from 48 yards out, but New York was offside for a game-costing penalty.

J.D. McKissic compared Taylor Heinicke to Russell Wilson

Heinicke was 6 of 8 for 36 yards on the final drive before Dustin Hopkins’ 43-yard field goal to win the game.

“He reminded me of Russell Wilson,” McKissic told reporters after the game. “He was calm. He wanted to make a play. He wanted to do anything it took. Only thing on his mind was winning. He got straight to it,” McKissic said. “He didn’t say anything. He was hearing the call and calling it and just telling guys to be ready, be available. ‘You could get the ball right here.’”

Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards with 2 touchdowns. And it looks like the Washington Football team will have a solid back-up in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick for the NFC East hopeful 2021 season.