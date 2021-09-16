“Will Gisele Bündchen Let Tom Brady Play Till He’s 50?”: Rob Gronkowski Questions His QB’s Ambitious Career Plans

Tom Brady won his 7th Super Bowl at the tender age of 43, and definitely looks like he hasn’t lost a step since. Now 44 years old, the Bucs QB has become accustomed to hearing questions about his retirement plan.

Everyone’s favorite YouTube segment, “Tommy and Gronky”, is finally back and the first episode did not disappoint. In the series of videos that became popular last season, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski sit out in the sun at the Bucs facility, typical Florida style, and engage in some captivating conversation.

For the first video of 2021, the pair asked each other the most searched questions about each other on Google. While the duo has enough charisma between them to make just about anything entertaining, we did actually get some serious insight about Brady’s aspirations for the future.

“Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50?”, Gronk read from his cue-card. “Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately. […] I don’t find it so difficult. Plus Florida is kind of a retiree state, so I can just play and glide into retirement,” Brady responded.

“I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

🚨 TOMMY & GRONKY IS BACK 🚨@TomBrady and @RobGronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions… Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/NjmQVZsEFu pic.twitter.com/kw2ME7yKSx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2021

Rob Gronkowski Wonders If Gisele Bündchen Will Let Tom Brady Play for 6 More Seasons

Brady’s confidence is certainly bad news for the 31 NFL teams not located in Tampa Bay. Luckily for them however, Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen might help put their misery to an end.

After Brady answered the question, Gronk quickly shot back, You know, there’s a little spin to that question. Will Gisele let Tom play until he’s 50? That’s the real question.”

“That is a way better question! In fact, why would they not Google that?,” Brady responded.

The rest of the segment from the @Buccaneers@RobGronkowski: “Will @giseleofficial let Brady play until he’s 50?”@TomBrady: “That is a way better question!”pic.twitter.com/30Cm1ymLDq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2021

Also read: ‘Can Tom Brady speak Portuguese?’: Rob Gronkowski hilariously confuses Spanish with Portuguese in new trailer of Tommy & Gronky