Taylor Swift Makes a Generous Six Figure Donation to the Family of Woman Killed in Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Police clear the stage after shots were fired after the celebration the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: David Rainey-USA TODAY Sports

The celebratory atmosphere of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was abruptly disrupted by a tragic mass shooting. Over 20 people were injured, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ, who unfortunately lost her life at the scene. Amidst the somber aftermath, Taylor Swift expressed her condolences by making a significant contribution to the family of the victim.

Taylor Swift is currently in Australia for her next Eras Tour concert in Melbourne, and just before taking the stage on Friday, she made a generous donation of $100,000 (£79,000). She split her six-figure donation into two equal parts of $50,000. Accompanying her donation was a note expressing her sympathies in the wake of the devastating loss suffered by the family. It read,

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” as per Variety.

The late Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, was also shot; has fortunately been released from the hospital. Lisa’s daughter, Adriana, escaped the scene safely.

The GoFundMe campaign is dedicated to providing essential financial support to the family of radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan. This initiative is aimed at supporting her husband and the two children she left behind. Addressing the incident, Chiefs’ tight end and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also expressed his heartfelt sorrow on Twitter.

Taylor Swift Influences the GoFundMe Campaign with Her Generous Donation

The shooting resulted in 23 injuries, predominantly among children under the age of 16. Despite the tragic turn of events, medical professionals were swift to act. Lisa was the sole victim whose life was tragically taken.

A GoFundMe campaign was then launched with the ambitious goal of raising $75,000 to aid the grieving family, and with Taylor’s generous contribution of $100,000 to this cause, the set goal was exceeded. Moreover, the outpouring of generosity surpassed all expectations, with around 1,300 individuals making donations. As per recent reports, the number was up to $173,000, comprising all donations to help Lisa’s family.

The GoFundMe page emphasized the loss suffered by Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was described as an exceptional mother, wife, daughter, and friend to many.

“She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated,” read the request.

Two juveniles, in connection with the shooting, have been detained by the authorities. They are currently being held at a juvenile detention center, and reports suggest that the shooting may have started after a dispute since it was at the end of the parade.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.