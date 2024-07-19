Derrick Henry Reportedly Spends Six Figures To Maintain His 247 lbs Frame

What makes Derrick Henry a menace on the field is his impeccable football IQ backed by an absolutely legendary physique. It’s no secret that the 6’3″, 247-pound running back has one of the best physiques in the league. Thus it’s a given that the Ravens star spends quite a few resources to maintain his body. But the NFL world was left stunned yesterday when reports said that the RB spends a whopping $240,000 a year on his body.

Recently, The Athletic published a report on Derrick Henry where his financial advisor Pete Kotos revealed that the RB spends “$240,000 yearly on body maintenance”.

The whopping yearly expense involves a heavy emphasis on body conditioning and recovery. This means a chunk of the money goes on massages, hyperbaric oxygen, and infrared saunas along with vitamins and nutrients [three times a week].

Diet is undeniably a major part of his physical health. So naturally, a personal chef has been employed by Henry to prepare all his meals devoid of gluten, dairy, artificial sugars and fried foods.

“Henry’s financial adviser, Pete Kotos, estimates Henry spends $240,000 yearly on body maintenance, which includes employing a personal chef who prepares all of Henry’s meals… Henry eats no fried foods, gluten, dairy or artificial sugars,” the report revealed.

Needless to say, fans were left stunned by the report and the amount mentioned and thus took to social media to share their reactions.

“Good Investment” – Netizens Laud Derrick Henry’s Commitment Towards Health

After the initial shock settled, netizens noted that for an elite pro athlete, heavy investment in nutrition and fitness should be the norm. While $240,000 is definitely on the higher side, Henry’s beastly physique shows that it’s a great investment.

Look at the guy. He’s a beast. — Greg Geyer (@greggeyer) July 18, 2024

For a pro athlete that’s honestly not terrible. Good for Henry — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) July 18, 2024

Good investment — Water at Room Temp (@chosen1atl) July 19, 2024

One fan meanwhile wondered what it would feel like to live in Derrick Henry’s super healthy body.

I feel like most successful athletes probably spend around this, i can’t even imagine how good they feel walking around in day to day life — Unbiased Sports News (@UBNewss) July 18, 2024

A few netizens rightly noted that $240,000 shouldn’t shock anyone as the likes of LeBron James and Russell Wilson have previously been reported to have spent a million dollars north on their fitness.

I feel like that’s not very crazy at all. Russell Wilson and Lebron are both known to spend over a million, Henry has a shorter window to make money so I’d expect he’d spend more, not less. I guess this is about proportional to pay, but still not crazy. — Trevor Ralph (@TRalph30) July 19, 2024

As the user pointed out, the likes of Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers among others are a few NFL athletes like Henry who spend an obscene amount of money. Hence it’s no surprise that two of the three above continued playing in their 40s.

Russell Wilson, who admitted spending a million dollars on his health in 2022 revealed that his hefty yearly investment is simply to prolong his career by 12 years.

So will Derrick Henry be able to play till his 40s? For starters, it’s hard to predict as he plays in a much more physical position of a RB. Moreover, compared to the trio above, Henry is more muscular. So endurance is also a question mark. Regardless, it’s inspiring to see athletes set fitness standards for mere mortals like us.