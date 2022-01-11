“Baker Mayfield is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel”: Paul Finebaum slams Browns QB after horrific 2021 season

2021 ended with the future of Baker Mayfield as a franchise QB in doubt. And Paul Finebaum is not doing Mayfield any favours.

2021 was a horrible year for Baker Mayfield. This means it was a horrible year for the Cleveland Browns. After a promising first game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the QB crumbled over the course of the season, partly due to injury and partly just due to bad play.

Over the course of his final six starts, the former Oklahoma standout completed 54% of his passes with nine touchdowns, 11 turnovers and a 64.1 passer rating. Statistically, he was among the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL during that span. It’s just the continuation of inconsistency on the part of the embattled signal caller since Cleveland made him the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

.@ninko50 couldn’t believe Baker Mayfield will make $19M next season 😳 “That is ridiculous to pay somebody that much money to be terrible!” pic.twitter.com/OzVGwQTQvQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 7, 2022

Paul Finebaum thinks Baker Mayfield should be out of Cleveland.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Baker Mayfield. And he appeared on a recent segment of ESPN Cleveland and gave crude opinion of the QB.

“I got into it with him in college,” said Finebaum per Pro Football Talk. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought he was a punk then, and nothing has changed. He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel.”

“I think Cleveland ought to get rid of him,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s possible, but I think the Browns are wasting their time with this guy.

This is an absolute ridiculous quote from Paul Finebaum. No matter what your thoughts are on Baker Mayfield and how he has played the past season, his very worst is still better than Johnny Manziel‘s best. Get a life and stop trashing Cleveland for views https://t.co/XAaKBopIF0 — Brandon Wolf (@BrandonWolfCLE) January 7, 2022

Baker Mayfield and the Browns seem to be heading towards another season together in 2022. But with an extension still not signed and the team built to win now, it should be very interesting to see how it pans out for the team next season.

