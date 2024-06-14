Taylor Swift Joins in on Chiefs’ Ring Ceremony All the Way From Liverpool

Taylor Swift might be on the other side of the world but she wasn’t not gonna support her man on a special day. As the Chiefs went to collect their third Super Bowl ring in four years at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, TE Travis Kelce’s girlfriend joined in all the way from Liverpool, England.

The proud songstress joined the Insta live of Chariah Gordon, Mecole Hardman’s wife, and was all hype for the special occasion. Just hours after her concert in Liverpool, and hours away from Night 2 of the tour in the city, Swift joined in the live to watch her favorite football team get their flowers.

Swift truly is part of the Chiefs Kingdom. From Congratulating the team for their achievement to announcing her presence from Liverpool, Taylor Swift might’ve not been there in person, but she was definitely there in spirit.

Taylor Alison Swift stayed awake until 4am, with a 3 hr show to perform tomorrow, just to watch the ring ceremony 🫶🏻😭😭 She’s one of us #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Rpx3zGa0uG — Rach (Taylor’s Version) (@rachel_sashel) June 14, 2024

While on tour, Swift has seemingly been following NFL free agency news, she enthusiastically celebrated wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s return to the Chiefs with his one-year contract signed last week, as she wrote, “And we get another year of Mecole,” in the comments.

Considering it was 4 AM in Liverpool, Swift exited the online celebrations with a cute goodbye as she wrote, “Gotta go to sleep, it’s so late here love you guys.” And while she celebrated the Chiefs during the ceremony, she got a shout-out from her new bestie family before the ceremony.

Taylor Swift Gets a Shout-Out From the Mahomes

As the dashing Mahomes couple entered the Museum, fans yearned to see their new favorite football couple too. However, Travis Kelce made up for the disappointment by dazzling in a red suit, to go with the theme. While Taylor Swift might not have been there, she was on everyone’s mind, even Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. \

Talking to E! News, the couple revealed how much of an impact Swift has made on football, with Brittany emphasizing the way her presence has increased the number of young girls now watching football with their dads, the Mahomes children included. According to them, the Mahomes household is both part of the football fandom and the Taylor Swift fandom.