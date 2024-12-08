Frustrated Giants Fans Fly a Plane Over MetLife Stadium With a Clear Message for Owner John Mara, and Social Media Is Loving It

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants co-owner John Mara watches warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants are in a mess, and New York fans have had enough. They have made the playoffs only twice in the last 12 seasons and only have one playoff win during that time. They have also made detrimental mistakes when it comes to player retention, like choosing to pay Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley. As a result, a few Giants fans decided to express their displeasure with owner John Mara in a rather unique way.

Advertisement

What are assumed to be Giants fans hired a plane to fly over the stadium just moments before New York hosts the Saints. It’s the team’s 100th anniversary as well, so extra fans are in attendance at the game.

Trailing the plane, a message read “Mr. Mara enough – plz fix this dumpster fire.” It was a wild moment, for sure, so Giants fans made sure to capture it on video. But it’s also a cry for help for New York — a team that once took down Tom Brady and his dynasty twice in the Super Bowl has slowly devolved into a disappointment year after year.

Wild: #Giants fans have hired planes to fly banners in the sky around the stadium during today’s game that voice their frustration with Owner John Mara: “FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.” Today is also the team’s 100th anniversary… (h/t @Connor_J_Hughes)pic.twitter.com/Q4f4MmiM2p — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 8, 2024

What was better than the actual video was the fan reaction to the incident. It’s not every day the owner of a team gets called out with a plane-delivered message over their stadium. Some reacted by commending the fans’ passion.

Sports fans are passionate man — Panthers.alerts (@FbtPanthers) December 8, 2024

Sports fans really are something else when it comes to hating on their favorite team. It’s like a contest of who can be the most creative at roasting their guys.

Other fans looked across the pond at the other New York football team having an abysmal season and urged the Green Gang Nation to follow suit.

Jet fans you guys can get in on this too with Dr. Woody Johnson — Lboog973 (@Lamardee82) December 8, 2024

It’s surprising that Jets fans haven’t done something similar. With the way their season has been mishandled, they should really be the ones flying banners over the stadium. That said, other casual fans reacted by just cutting straight to the chase.

Rightfully so. Giants are a mess — Terps Recruiting (@TerpRecruiting) December 8, 2024

Mara selling the team is the only hope, but that’s never going to happen. — Bleeding Blue (@bluezthruNthru) December 8, 2024

The Giants are indeed a mess, and it’s time for owner Jon Mara to step in and help out. Since the Eli Manning era, they have failed to win their division, even once.

They’ve only finished second in their division once since then as well, and have had five out of six losing seasons. Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, paired with head coach Brian Daboll, were supposed to usher in a new era of success post-Manning.

But with Barkley now in Philadelphia with the Eagles, and Jones now in Minnesota with the Vikings, that era quickly subsided. Daboll also finds himself on the hot seat, and clearly, Giants fans are not happy with ownership either. This team needs a complete makeover, and it starts up top with Mara and his decisions on who to appoint in charge of the rebuild.