Josh Allen Waited a Full Year to Embarrass Peter King on TV After the ‘Delayed Handshake’ Incident; “My Guy Was Shook”

Josh Allen with a unique blend of competitiveness and friendliness, deserves to be a standout player in the NFL. Known for his openness and great sense of humor, he takes lighthearted jabs at those who try to prank him. A notable instance was when he playfully responded to veteran sportswriter Peter King’s prank. Allen’s balanced intensity on the field with a friendly demeanor off the field has endeared him to fans and fellow players alike.

During the last offseason, a hilariously awkward moment occurred when veteran writer Peter King met Josh Allen for an interview during Bills training. When King left the quarterback hanging for a handshake, Allen’s reaction was priceless. With an irk and smile on his face, Allen playfully turned towards the camera, making light of the situation.

Josh Allen Flipping the Script A Year Later

In a sweet revenge move, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen decided to flip the script on veteran NFL reporter Peter King during their encounter. Allen was determined to snub King when the handshake opportunity arose, almost after a year-long wait. Despite an uncomfortable delay, Allen eventually completed the handshake, surprising King with his poise, humor, and commitment.

One of the issues from the previous encounter was King’s two-handed grip on the microphone, making it challenging to receive a handshake from Allen. However, this time, King made sure to keep one hand free, anticipating the handshake. Trying to make the best out of the situation, Allen’s wit had another idea in mind to set a statement apart.

In a last-second audible, he dropped the mic and made a quick escape, leaving a bewildered King on his own. The improvised move left everyone amused and set the humor from the Buffalo Bills quarterback class apart. Whilst the implementation was a ten-on-ten, the interview attracted some satisfying hilarious comments from awaiting fans. A tweet summed up the reaction perfectly, saying, “My guy was shook,” which was in line with Allen’s characteristic style of humor and mischief.

The encounter showcased Allen’s playful and light-hearted personality, making him even more endearing to his fans. Overall, it was a memorable and entertaining moment in the world of NFL interviews.

Lemons to Lemonade: Josh Allen and Peter King Handshake

Despite the initial awkward encounter between Josh Allen and Peter King, the situation eventually came to a positive resolution. Peter King apologized to Allen, admitting that he had not seen his hand during their previous meeting. However, Allen decided to wait an entire year to playfully get back at King for the mishap and turned it into a sport.

Finally, the two found a way to reconcile the situation with a special handshake, nailing it perfectly. The humorous journey from the initial snub to the eventual fun and friendly handshake makes the lemonade out of lemons. Their ability to take such moments in stride and find humor in the situation is obviously another great story. It was a lighthearted exchange that further demonstrated that Josh Allen can tackle anyone amicably, be it, Peter King.