Roquan Smith’s Net Worth: After Striking a $100 Million Extension Deal With The Ravens, Here’s How Much The Star Linebacker is Worth

In Baltimore, Roquan Smith is a wealthy newcomer. After joining the Ravens in a trade with the Chicago Bears a little while ago, the linebacker has committed to a five-year, $100 extension with the team, securing his long-term future.

Roquan Smith has agreed to a five-year, $100M deal with $60M in guarantees, per @rapsheet, making him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL Smith represented himself throughout negotiations pic.twitter.com/NGAatALYG6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2023

Roquan played college football in Georgia. He was the first Georgia Bulldog to receive the Butkus Award. Smith chose to enter the 2018 NFL Draft instead of using his final year of eligibility. The Chicago Bears selected him eighth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Smith played football for the Bulldogs at Macon County High School in Montezuma, Georgia. He had originally committed to play college football for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), but he switched to the University of Georgia. The Associated Press recognized Smith as SEC Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the SEC Championship Game in 2017.

Roquan Smith’s Net Worth

Roquan Smith’s net worth is $5 million as of 2023. However, he became the highest-paid linebacker in history after the Baltimore signing which is definitely going to add massively to his overall net worth in the near future.

Our full story on #Bears star Roquan Smith requesting a trade, with all that it means: https://t.co/3zQscTu5nZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Roquan and the Ravens has come to terms on a five-year deal that will make him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league. With the Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith agreed to a five-year, $100,000,000 deal that features a $22,500,000 signing bonus, $60,000,000 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $20,000,000. Smith will make money in 2023 while taking on a cap hit.

Baltimore acquired Smith from the Chicago Bears at the trade deadline with the intention of signing the play-making linebacker to a long-term contract. That pact is signed just over two months later.

Smith is yet another young star who has pledged his future to the Ravens. He was one of the season’s most impactful players in the second half, completely changing Baltimore’s defense as soon as he arrived.

