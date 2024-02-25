CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 07: Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) jogs off the field at halftime during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 07 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107072

How much is Joe Flacco’s Net Worth?

Name Joe Flacco Designation Quarterback Born January 16, 1985 Net Worth $85 Million Endorsements Reebok, Pizza Hut, Nike, Haribo, 1st Mariner Bank, and McDonald’s Age 39 Years Marital Status Married, Wife Dana Flacco

Introduction

Once a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco‘s journey took an unexpected turn when, after years of declining performance and fading relevance, he found himself spearheading a playoff charge with the Cleveland Browns. This seasoned QB, who started his journey back in 2008 as a top pick from the University of Delaware, has turned things around lately. He has not just reignited his career, but he has also proved himself to fans by still having that magic touch.

Advertisement

Now, in his 16th season and playing for his fifth team, the question of his financial success inevitably arises. With a career that spans over a decade and a net worth that reportedly stands at $85 million as of the start of 2024, let’s explore the wealth accumulated by Joe Flacco.

Early Life and High School

Born on January 16, 1985, in Audubon, New Jersey, Joe Flacco grew up as the eldest of five sons to Karen and Steve Flacco. Growing up in Haddon Township, Joe was focused on his sports career. During his high school days at Audubon, he was the famous one, playing not just football but also baseball and basketball. But it was on the football field where he remarked on his magic, leading the Green Wave as their star quarterback. Moreover, Rivals.com rated him as the 39th-best QB prospect in 2003.

Advertisement

College Career

Joe Flacco’s college career began at the University of Pittsburgh, where he redshirted as a freshman for the Pittsburgh Panthers’ 8-5 season in 2003. In 2004, as a backup to starter Tyler Palko, Flacco saw limited action in three games, completing just one of four pass attempts for 11 yards and even contributing with a 25-yard punt. Seeking more playing time, Flacco transferred to the University of Delaware in 2005, sitting out the season due to transfer rules.

A significant turn in his football journey was marked by Flacco’s tenure at Delaware. He became the starting quarterback in 2006, throwing for 2,783 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, although the Fightin’ Blue Hens finished with a disappointing 5-6 record.

The following year, Flacco led Delaware to an 8-3 regular-season record, amassing 4,263 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions. His standout performance against the Navy was impressive; he threw for 434 yards and scored four touchdowns. By the time he wrapped up his college career, Flacco had set 20 school records.

Joe Flacco’s Net Worth as of 2024

The Browns QB has acquired a net worth of approximately $85 million by 2024. His financial portfolio, bolstered by $175 million earned from NFL salaries alone, ranks him among the league’s top earners.

Flacco’s NFL journey began with a $30 million rookie contract, with $8.75 million guaranteed, after being picked 18th overall. Joe Flacco’s career was at its peak back in the 2012–13 season, when he nabbed a Super Bowl MVP and locked in his reputation in the NFL. That moment led to a whopping $120.6 million deal for six years, making him the top-paid QB at the time.

Advertisement

Despite later challenges, like a pricey stint with the Denver Broncos and then moving over to the Jets and Eagles, Flacco’s financial savvy ensured his net worth continued to grow. Flacco has leveraged his likable persona into lucrative endorsement deals with major brands such as Reebok, Pizza Hut, Nike, Haribo, 1st Mariner Bank, and McDonald’s, further padding his financial standing, beyond his substantial earnings from football.

His career appeared to wane in 2023 until an unexpected turn with the Cleveland Browns, who signed him amidst a crisis. His deal boasts $4.03 million via an incentive-based model, including $75,000 for every game he played.

Joe Flacco’s NFL Career

Drafted 18th overall in 2008 by the Ravens, after shining at Delaware as the program’s standout player and the first FCS player picked in the first round since ’95, Flacco wasn’t initially expected to lead the Ravens right off the bat. But fate had other plans—thanks to injuries and illness among his teammates, he started Week 1 as a rookie.

2014 was Flacco’s statistical peak, throwing for 3,986 yards and 27 touchdowns. However, by 2019, Lamar Jackson had taken over as the Ravens’ QB, leading Flacco to a less productive stint with the Broncos, then roles as a backup and mentor with the Jets and Eagles. This season, Flacco revitalized the Browns, throwing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in just five starts, steering them into the playoffs as the fifth seed against the Houston Texans.

The Browns, struggling to find a reliable QB, found in Flacco not just stability but also a spark of hope. His one-year, $4.03 million deal with the Browns has proven to be a bargain, as they’ve gone 4-1 with him.