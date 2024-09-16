mobile app bar

Taylor Swift Sports $1,650 Worth Boots & Vintage Jersey at Chiefs vs Bengals Game – KC’s Westside Store Gets a Boost

Ayush Juneja
Taylor Swift

Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift’s connection with the Chiefs has worked wonders for the league itself, generating revenue and bringing in more fans. Now, a Kansas City area business is reaping the benefits of this association, as Blondie goes local for her game day outfit.

Tay-Tay has been raising eyebrows with her custom outfits since she started coming to the NFL. This week she sported a vintage Chiefs jersey during their game at Arrowhead against the Bengals, along with boots worth $1650.

Swift turned to Kansas City’s Westside Store for her outfit, which shows her in 1990s Chiefs apparel. The 13-time Grammy winner turning to a local business has boosted the sales of the store, with the owner admitting to Taylor’s impact on the area as a whole.

The owner, Chris Harrington spoke with KSHB 41 about how Taylor sporting that vintage piece has changed the trajectory of his business:

“The Chiefs were always a big deal for us. As the Taylor order happened and came out, people picked up the story, it changed our stores’ trajectory. What it’s done for us sales-wise and what it has allowed us to do, kind of dream bigger, expanding that online section, expanding our vintage section, expanding the items we carry.”

Westside Store’s sales got a boost and they have been able to increase their online presence, expanding their inventory. Swift completed her ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti black boots worth $1650. She wore the same brand in game week 1 but in red.

 

The “Taylor Swift effect” is in full swing in Kansas City. The local markets have flooded with Chiefs and Taylor-Travis merchandise. The Chiefs already played a significant role in the local economy, generating nearly a billion dollars for the region. Now, with Tay-Tay in the mix, the impact is even greater.

Her impact on the NFL and Kansas City as a Chiefs supporter in just a year is undeniable, much to the dismay of all the Chads and Brads who claim she’s ruining football. Despite their complaints, she’s not going anywhere.

