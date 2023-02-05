Snoop Dogg Has Arrived to Grace the Pro Bowl & Fans Are Convinced That He’s High as a Kite

2023 Pro Bowl game is about to get underway and fans just cannot keep calm. This season has been a thoroughly entertaining one. Several superstars did incredibly well, several youngsters established themselves on the big stage and at the same time, a few veterans ended up failing big time.

Russell Wilson had one of the most horrible seasons of all time after agreeing for a gigantic deal with the Denver Broncos. Even Aaron Rodgers performed poorly in the first half of the tournament. Moreover, even the GOAT Tom Brady was caught napping on several occasions.

On the other hand, a youngster like Brock Purdy, who was being referred to as Mr. Irrelevant, ended up gaining a massive following after delivering incredible numbers. After all this, fans thoroughly deserve an entertaining Pro Bowl game.

Snoop Dogg, AFC’s captain, has arrived in style

Right from Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts to Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Travis Kelce, the 2023 Pro Bowl game is set to be graced by a plethora of superstars. Moreover, the fact that Snoop Dogg is the man captaining the AFC’s unit has added immensely to the overall excitement for the night.

Snoop is leading the AFC while NFC is being led by Hollywood star Pete Davidson. A little while ago, Snoop arrived at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and as expected, fans went berserk.

Snoop met his team and coach Peyton Manning as well upon arriving. However, NFL fans on Twitter were focussed on figuring out if Dogg came out high or not. Snoop is known for lighting a couple of special smokes before arriving at such events.

Well, we don’t know if he is high or not but one thing is for sure, the Pro Bowl clash is going to be thoroughly entertaining and a lot of credit for all the hype around the game this year has to go to Peyton and Eli Manning.

The Manning brothers have done everything possible to make the game an awaited clash. It is a fact that for the last few years, Pro Bowl hasn’t received the kind of impact the league would have wanted. However, things are looking much better this time and we hope that all the hard work put in by everyone involved pay dividends on the big stage.

