NFL

Super Bowl halftime show 2022: How long is the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

Super Bowl halftime show 2022: How long is the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
"It was nice to race"- Max Verstappen take his first victory in 2022 behind the wheel of a McLaren
Next Article
“Both Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. are my LSU brothers, so may the best guy win!”: Shaquille O’Neal plays it safe with his Super Bowl LVI prediction ahead of clash between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals