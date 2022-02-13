Super Bowl halftime show 2022: How long is the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

No matter how the traditionalists feel about it, the Super Bowl is about more than football. America’s most watched event also features an extravagant concert at halftime.

Who will perform at the Super Bowl Half Time Show?

This year’s halftime show will feature an extremely high profile, yet surprising, roster of performers. While NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing the world’s most popular pop stars performing during the Super Bowl, Sunday’s game will showcase artists from a completely different genre.

Hip-Hop stars led by N.W.A rapper and producer Dr. Dre will headline the big show this weekend. Other rap stars like Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, along with the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige, are joining Dre for the performance.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre, who grew up in Compton, said in a statement when the headliners were first announced. It will be an “unforgettable cultural moment,” he added.

Snoop Dogg, too, has expressed his excitement in anticipation for the event. “I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” he said. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

During normal NFL games, players, coaches, and fans have 12 minutes to recharge during halftime. Obviously, during the Super Bowl, this period is extended.

Historically, the actual halftime show runs for just around 15 minutes. However, considering that a crew has to set up a full-blown concert right in the middle of the biggest football game of the year, we can expect halftime itself to last for approximately half an hour.

The additional time is used to set up the stage, move fans to the field if necessary, organize performers, clear the field, and so on.

