“You Are Hot”: Wife Kelly Shares Raw Emotions as Matthew Stafford Teases His Potential Post Career Vocation Live

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with wife Kelly Hall after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the LA Rams having a bye in Week 6, Matthew Stafford had the perfect opportunity to try his hand at a potential post-retirement job in broadcasting. The QB appeared as an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday,” covering a familiar team, the Detroit Lions. And on the other side of the screen, the rookie broadcaster found his biggest supporter in his wife, Kelly.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram story, Mrs. Stafford couldn’t stop raving about how good Matthew looked in his black suit. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” actually began with a shot of the guest analyst entering the set, seen arriving at the facility in a black T-shirt, with sunglasses tucked in and a jacket in his hand, all while smiling as he made his way in.

Kelly also captured in one short clip how she and her three kids were glued to the TV while Matthew’s tracking shot was aired. The QB’s kids were ecstatic seeing their father on TV as they screamed in amazement.

Kelly was also elated with her husband, trying his hand at broadcasting. Her priorities, however, were different as she raved over the QB’s looks and hair. “You look hot. And yes, you have good hair,” she wrote in the caption.

#Wholesome Alert

Matthew Stafford’s wife and kids can’t stop gushing over his broadcasting debut. pic.twitter.com/q6K1D7tWEj — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 14, 2024

Minutes later, Kelly shared another Instagram story revealing yet another reason why she loves Matthew in the broadcasting room. On the football field, an NFL player risks his body every week, but in a studio set, a player like Matthew can be in his safe zone.

Kelly noted that Stafford is also funnier on the mic, and by combining these two factors, she can now feel less nervous while witnessing her husband on TV.

“Something I didn’t think I would love so much… watching you on this show.. less hits, more laughs, and no nerves for me. I mean it’s pretty great.”

Kelly Stafford is so real for this. Also, Matthew to Fox next season??? pic.twitter.com/FuYx2gU7PL — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 14, 2024

While Kelly had her valid reasons to rave about Stafford’s broadcasting debut, the QB’s colleagues for the day also had high praise for his performance in front of the mic.

Matthew has the potential to make it big as a broadcaster

As the episode was coming to an end, host Terry Bradshaw took the opportunity to compliment Matthew for his broadcasting debut. Bradshaw revealed that what impressed him the most about the QB’s hosting was his ability to get to the point in just 20 seconds.

Every word delivered had its weight, as Terry expressed. “Matthew Stafford is perfect for this show… he got to the point and delivered it in 20 seconds, not a minute, but 20 seconds. He nailed it!” he said.

Co-host Michael Strahan echoed a similar sentiment, noting that the Rams quarterback was considerate of others while expressing his point. He complimented the QB for never cutting down other panelists to get his message across, which also served as a cheeky jab at his fellow host, Terry Bradshaw.

“You know what else is [impressive]? That he’s very nice and considerate of the other people on the show. He has not wasted time nor cut down his other counsel.”

It’s worth mentioning that, throughout his playing career, Matthew has always delivered clear and precise communication in media interactions. He has also not been the one to shy away from the camera.

When you combine these instincts of the QB with the aforementioned compliments from broadcasting professionals, it’s hard to see why the 36-year-old Stafford wouldn’t succeed as a broadcaster.

For fans, this is an amazing time to consume sports media. From YouTube to traditional networks, we have certified NFL legends Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Shannon Sharpe, and others giving us masterclass insights into the game.

Adding Matthew Stafford to this mix would truly be the icing on the cake.