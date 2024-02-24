How much is Tee Higgins Worth?

Net Worth $5 Million Born January 18, 2002 Age 25 Profession NFL Player Nationality American Marital Status Single Last Updated February 24, 2024 Team Cincinnati Bengals

Introduction

As a standout wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, Tee Higgins has quickly made a name for himself. He has shown remarkable growth, both on and off the field, since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft. From a promising college football player at Clemson University to an absolute powerhouse, Higgins’ journey has been nothing short of inspiring. As of 2024, the star wideout’s net worth had soared to an impressive $5 million. With significant achievements, including a CFP national championship and recognitions such as first-team All-ACC, Higgins’s career trajectory points only upward.

Early Life and High School

Born on January 18, 1999, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Tamaurice, William “Tee” Higgins has always had a passion for football. Growing up in a sports-loving community, Higgins didn’t limit his talents to just one area. Standing tall at 6’4″ and weighing 219 pounds, he made his mark early on at Oak Ridge High School.

Higgins did it during the day by not just dominating on the football field but also playing phenomenally on the basketball court. His skills got him named first-team all-state in football not once, but twice, and he even set some school records for catches.

When it came to choosing between hoops and football for college, despite having offers to play basketball from more than a few programs, football was where his heart truly lay. So, he ended up committing to the University of Tennessee before transferring to Clemson University, where he shone bright like a diamond.

College

Higgins’ tenure with the Clemson Tigers was nothing short of spectacular. The star wideout quickly made his presence felt after starting for the team in 2018 as a sophomore. In the previous year, he tallied only two touchdowns in seven games. His role within the program expanded significantly over the next two years.

Higgins had become a key player, contributing significantly to Clemson’s victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2018. He played all 15 games, racking up 12 touchdowns and 936 receiving yards.

His junior season in 2019 was even more remarkable. The Clemson Tigers would go on to lose only one game in the entire season, and that was in the National Championship against LSU. Higgins himself had a standout year, racking up 1167 yards receiving and scoring 13 touchdowns, and a rushing score.

His incredible performance in college set him up for the big leagues, paving the way for his pro football career. Marking the end of an illustrious college football career that laid a solid foundation for his professional journey, Higgins was declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

What is Tee Higgins’ salary?

Tee Higgins has secured a solid financial foundation through his current contract with the Bengals. Under this four-year agreement, valued at $8,686,785, Higgins enjoys a signing bonus of $3,877,664 and an average annual salary of $2,171,696. This contract guarantees him $5,882,518 at the time of signing. As of 2024, at the age of 24, Higgins’s base salary stands at $1,794,562, with additional earnings from his signing amounting to $969,416, as per Spotrac. In 2024, Higgins inked a $21.8 million deal through a franchise tag with the Bengals.

How Many Touchdowns Did Tee Higgins Tally with the Bengals in 4 Years?

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the star wideout has played in 58 games and started in 53 for the Bengals. Last season wasn’t very kind to Higgins after a ‘hamstring problem’ hindered his career-low five touchdowns and 656 receiving yards. With this, the Clemson Tigers alum has accumulated a total of 24 touchdowns with the franchise, 3,684 yards, and three more receiving scores in the postseason.

Tee Higgins Family Life and Social Media Presence

Tee Higgins keeps his personal life very private, with not much out there about his relationships. He’s currently single, with no known affairs, girlfriend, or children. His family includes his mother, Lady Stewart, and his siblings Shakia and Rashard. Higgins shares a strong bond with his mother, Lady Camilla Stewart, who has been a constant source of support for him.

On social media, Higgins is quite popular, boasting nearly 514K followers on Instagram and over 234K followers on Twitter. Higgins experienced a personal loss when his father, Eric Higgins, passed away in August 2022, a moment he acknowledged with a heartfelt post on Instagram.