“Thank God Ja’Marr Chose Football”: Fans Roast Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase Over Their Viral Hoops Session

The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense was so awful last year that one of the greatest offensive performances in recent memory was wasted with them missing the playoffs. The team ranked sixth in points and ninth in yards, Joe Burrow led the league in passing yards and TDs, and Ja’Marr Chase won the receiving triple crown. Tee Higgins had a solid 911 yards and 10 TDs of his own. That said, keeping a squad that stacked doesn’t come cheap.

Burrow was already signed long-term, but he pushed hard for both his receivers to be retained—and he got his wish. Earlier this week, both Chase and Higgins signed massive extensions to remain in Cincinnati. The Bengals did the unthinkable in keeping all three of those offensive powerhouses.

Three players now account for just over 40 percent of Cincy’s salary cap. Burrow is making over $46 million this year, Higgins just over $26.5 million, and Chase about $23.6 million. The talent that Chase and Higgins exhibit on the gridiron to earn those deals does not, unfortunately, extend to the hardwood.

On Cincinnati’s From the Jungle: Bengals All Access show, Higgins and Chase were seen messing around on a makeshift basketball court. The pair were just having fun, but Chase’s three-point struggles were especially comical.

Chase took three shots from long range and said “money” after each attempt. All three shots dropped to the ground as air balls. Higgins seemed to have a bit more control over his jump shot form. He nailed his third pull, winning the mini-competition. That spared him from some of the jokes fans were throwing at Chase in the comment section.

Having just signed a record-breaking four-year, $161 million deal that made him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, Ja’Marr Chase is probably not too concerned about his lack of a jump shot. His deal ranks him 15th overall in AAV ($40.25 million) and 16th in total value; only QBs sit ahead of him on both lists, with the exception of San Francisco 49ers edge Nick Bosa, who is one spot ahead of him in total value.

Chase is making over $5 million more than his old LSU buddy Justin Jefferson, who is second among WRs. While Jefferson got more guaranteed at signing ($88.7 million compared to Chase’s $73.9 million), Chase has him beat in total guarantees, $112 million to $110 million.

Tee Higgins, meanwhile, got a pretty substantial bag himself. He signed for four years and $115 million. His total contract value ranks seventh among WRs and his $28.75 million AAV ranks ninth, just ahead of Jaylen Waddle’s $28.25 to make him the highest-paid WR2. Higgins’ $30 million guaranteed at signing ranks 22nd and his $40.9 million total guaranteed ranks 21st for his position group.